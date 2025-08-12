Another University Gets Nailed for Civil Rights Violations
White House Announces Night One Results of D.C. Crime Crackdown

Katie Pavlich
August 12, 2025
A surge of federal agents descended to Washington D.C. Monday night just hours after President Donald Trump announced a crime emergency and put the Metropolitan Police Department under the command of Attorney General Pam Bondi. 

During a briefing at the White House Tuesday, the results of the first night of the new  enforcement and federal partnership with MPD were revealed. 

The ramped up arrests came on the same night D.C. suffered its 100th murder of the year. 

On Tuesday, Attorney General Bondi had a meeting with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser about the way forward.

"I just concluded a productive meeting with DC Mayor Bowser at the Department of Justice. We agreed that there is nothing more important than keeping residents and tourists in Washington, D.C. safe from deadly crime. At President Trump’s direction, the Justice Department will work closely with D.C. city government and DC Police Department to make Washington, D.C. safe again," Bondi said. 

Editor’s Note: President Donald Trump is returning Washington D.C. to the American people by locking up violent criminals and restoring order. 

