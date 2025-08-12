White House Announces Night One Results of D.C. Crime Crackdown

A surge of federal agents descended to Washington D.C. Monday night just hours after President Donald Trump announced a crime emergency and put the Metropolitan Police Department under the command of Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Advertisement

During a briefing at the White House Tuesday, the results of the first night of the new enforcement and federal partnership with MPD were revealed.

🚨LAW & ORDER IS HERE



Last night 850 officers & agents were SURGED across DC.



23 total arrests were made consisting of:



Homicide

Firearms offenses (6 illegal guns)

Possession with intent to distribute narcotics

Lewd acts

Stalking

Drunk driving

Possession of a high-cap mag

Etc. pic.twitter.com/Gk4aF9NERt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 12, 2025

The ramped up arrests came on the same night D.C. suffered its 100th murder of the year.

Last night, DC suffered the grave milestone of its 100th homicide for 2025. Let’s hope this federal intervention leads to real change to the laws in DC that allow this to happen year after year. https://t.co/DevNRdqi2A — DC Police Union (@DCPoliceUnion) August 12, 2025

On Tuesday, Attorney General Bondi had a meeting with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser about the way forward.

"I just concluded a productive meeting with DC Mayor Bowser at the Department of Justice. We agreed that there is nothing more important than keeping residents and tourists in Washington, D.C. safe from deadly crime. At President Trump’s direction, the Justice Department will work closely with D.C. city government and DC Police Department to make Washington, D.C. safe again," Bondi said.

Our Command Center is committed to @POTUS’ mission to Make D.C. Safe Again.



Proud of the work these brave men and women are doing. pic.twitter.com/lientaiYeW — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) August 12, 2025

Editor’s Note: President Donald Trump is returning Washington D.C. to the American people by locking up violent criminals and restoring order.

We've covered D.C.'s decay for years. Support us today in our coverage of its comeback.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.