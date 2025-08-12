The Numbers on New ICE Applications Are In

For the past three weeks the Department of Homeland Security has been on a recruiting blitz for new Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents. World War II style advertisements have been pushed by DHS and commercials have been blasted onto the airwaves.

America has been invaded by criminals and predators.



We need YOU to get them out. https://t.co/tqZ8y0E36q pic.twitter.com/7CVqGG6uLy — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 29, 2025

It's paying off and more than 100,000 applications have been received. The passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill by Congress is funding new hires.

“Our country is calling you to serve at ICE. In the wake of the Biden administration’s failed immigration policies, your country needs dedicated men and women of ICE to get the worst of the worst criminals out of our country,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem released in a statement. “This is a defining moment in our nation’s history. Your skills, your experience, and your courage have never been more essential. Together, we must defend the homeland. JOIN.ICE.GOV.”

In less than 2 weeks, @ICEgov received 100,000 applications.



Our country is calling you to serve with ICE.

https://t.co/nZkBEj3GGi pic.twitter.com/erxfLuiY4I — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 12, 2025

Meanwhile, the White House is touting deportation numbers and a southern border closed to illegal immigration.

🚨HISTORIC BORDER SECURITY@PressSec "For the 3RD month in a row, not a SINGLE illegal alien, was released by the Trump Administration into the United States of America."👏



Restored Deterrence

+ Empowered Border Patrol Agents

+ A Fortified Border

= SUCCESS



Thank you, @POTUS. pic.twitter.com/HysmhtZL1A — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 12, 2025

