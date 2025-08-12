Another University Gets Nailed for Civil Rights Violations
White House Announces Night One Results of D.C. Crime Crackdown
Wait, What Happened to the D.C. Evidence Lab?
Texas Senate Passes New Congressional Map That Caused Dems to Melt Down
Beto O'Rourke Might Be Facing Jail Time for This Political Stunt
You'll Never Guess Why Biden's Staffers Canceled a Visit to National Security Ship
Trump Is Considering Serious Action Against Jerome Powell
Teacher Exposes Fairfax County Schools for Helping Students Get Abortions
Russia Launches Surprise Offensive Days Before Putin To Meet With Trump
'Big Balls’ Bravery Could Earn Him the Medal of Freedom
MSNBC Contributor’s Out-of-Touch Take on D.C. Crime Sparks Backlash
Meet the New Head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics
Abbott Makes Announcement About 'Special Session #2' Amid Redistricting Showdown
Assistant AG Dhillon: Tackling D.C. Crime ‘Overdue’
Tipsheet

The Numbers on New ICE Applications Are In

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | August 12, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez

For the past three weeks the Department of Homeland Security has been on a recruiting blitz for new Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents. World War II style advertisements have been pushed by DHS and commercials have been blasted onto the airwaves. 

Advertisement

It's paying off and more than 100,000 applications have been received. The passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill by Congress is funding new hires. 

“Our country is calling you to serve at ICE. In the wake of the Biden administration’s failed immigration policies, your country needs dedicated men and women of ICE to get the worst of the worst criminals out of our country,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem released in a statement. “This is a defining moment in our nation’s history. Your skills, your experience, and your courage have never been more essential. Together, we must defend the homeland. JOIN.ICE.GOV.” 

Recommended

Wait, What Happened to the D.C. Evidence Lab? Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Meanwhile, the White House is touting deportation numbers and a southern border closed to illegal immigration. 

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wait, What Happened to the D.C. Evidence Lab? Katie Pavlich
Beto O'Rourke Might Be Facing Jail Time for This Political Stunt Jeff Charles
White House Announces Night One Results of D.C. Crime Crackdown Katie Pavlich
MSNBC Contributor’s Out-of-Touch Take on D.C. Crime Sparks Backlash Dmitri Bolt
Texas Senate Passes New Congressional Map That Caused Dems to Melt Down Matt Vespa
You'll Never Guess Why Biden's Staffers Canceled a Visit to National Security Ship Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Wait, What Happened to the D.C. Evidence Lab? Katie Pavlich
Advertisement