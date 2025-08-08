The Law Enforcement Surge in D.C. Has Arrived
Trump to Host Peace Summit at the White House

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | August 08, 2025 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump will host the Prime Minister of Armenia and President of Azerbaijan at the White House Friday as the two countries work towards joining the Abraham Accords. 

"I look forward to hosting the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, at the White House tomorrow for a Historic Peace Summit. These two Nations have been at War for many years, resulting in the deaths of thousands of people," Trump said on Truth Social late Thursday.  

Many Leaders have tried to end the War, with no success, until now, thanks to 'TRUMP.' My Administration has been engaged with both sides for quite some time. Tomorrow, President Aliyev AND Prime Minister Pashinyan will join me at the White House for an official Peace Signing Ceremony," he continued. "The United States will also sign Bilateral Agreements with both Countries to pursue Economic opportunities together, so we can fully unlock the potential of the South Caucasus Region. I am very proud of these courageous Leaders for doing the right thing for the Great People of Armenia and Azerbaijan. It will be a Historic Day for Armenia, Azerbaijan, the United States, and, THE WORLD."

Since taking office in January, Trump has secured a number of ceasefires and peace agreements around the world - using trade and diplomacy as leverage. 

After taking out Iran's nuclear program in June, setting back the region's biggest bully and leading sponsor of terrorism, Trump is calling on the surrounding countries to join the Abraham Accords. 

"Now that the nuclear arsenal being 'created' by Iran has been totally OBLITERATED, it is very important to me that all Middle Eastern Countries join the Abraham Accords," Trump said ahead of the summit. 

