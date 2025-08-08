The Law Enforcement Surge in D.C. Has Arrived

For months, President Donald Trump has warned Washington D.C.'s local government to crack down on crime or the federal government will do it for them.

"Washington, D.C., must be safe, clean, and beautiful for all Americans and, importantly, for the World to see. If D.C. doesn't get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City, and run this City how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they're not going to get away with it anymore," Trump said this week. "Perhaps it should have been done a long time ago...If this continues, I am going to exert my powers, and FEDERALIZE this City."

As juvenile crime and the homicide rate goes up in America's capital city, he's out of patience.

It's about to go DOWN in DC! Trump just said he is bringing in the NATIONAL GUARD to get the lawlessness ENDED!



HUGE!



Our nations capital will once again be safe for Americans! pic.twitter.com/B2sp5cRpu0 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 6, 2025

“Washington, DC is an amazing city, but it has been plagued by violent crime for far too long. President Trump has directed an increased presence of federal law enforcement to protect innocent citizens. Starting tonight, there will be no safe harbor for violent criminals in D.C.,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt released in a statement Thursday. “President Trump is committed to making our Nation’s capital safer for its residents, lawmakers, and visitors from all around the world.”

This morning, @ATFWashington posted these photos, stating that they’re out with other federal law enforcement partners to ensure safety in D.C.



This comes after a former DOGE employee was attacked, prompting President Trump to call for a federal takeover.https://t.co/mrnzhZbsqM pic.twitter.com/IIAnVovplA — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) August 8, 2025

DC is a war zone pic.twitter.com/IGj1uD7jub — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) August 7, 2025

During a press conference detailing charges against Elias Rodriguez, who murdered Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim in D.C. to "free Palestine," U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro reminded reporters she was put in her position by Trump to clean up the city.

.@JeaninePirro: “Now, I want to make something perfectly clear. Violence against anyone in this district will not be tolerated, especially violence, which has hate at its core and is the genesis of violence. The President put me here to do a job to clean up the District, to make… pic.twitter.com/WYouQFtrMg — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 7, 2025

