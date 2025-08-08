Trump to Host Peace Summit at the White House
Tipsheet

The Law Enforcement Surge in D.C. Has Arrived

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | August 08, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

For months, President Donald Trump has warned Washington D.C.'s local government to crack down on crime or the federal government will do it for them. 

"Washington, D.C., must be safe, clean, and beautiful for all Americans and, importantly, for the World to see. If D.C. doesn't get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City, and run this City how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they're not going to get away with it anymore," Trump said this week. "Perhaps it should have been done a long time ago...If this continues, I am going to exert my powers, and FEDERALIZE this City."

As juvenile crime and the homicide rate goes up in America's capital city, he's out of patience. 

“Washington, DC is an amazing city, but it has been plagued by violent crime for far too long. President Trump has directed an increased presence of federal law enforcement to protect innocent citizens. Starting tonight, there will be no safe harbor for violent criminals in D.C.,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt released in a statement Thursday. “President Trump is committed to making our Nation’s capital safer for its residents, lawmakers, and visitors from all around the world.”

During a press conference detailing charges against Elias Rodriguez, who murdered Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim in D.C. to "free Palestine," U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro reminded reporters she was put in her position by Trump to clean up the city. 

