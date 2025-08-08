Oh, That’s Why Democrats Don’t Want a New Census

On Thursday President Donald Trump directed the U.S. Commerce Department to conduct a new population count without illegal aliens.

"I have instructed our Department of Commerce to immediately begin work on a new and highly accurate CENSUS based on modern day facts and figures and, importantly, using the results and information gained from the Presidential Election of 2024. People who are in our Country illegally WILL NOT BE COUNTED IN THE CENSUS. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump posted on Truth Social Thursday.

Advertisement

The directive sent Democrats into a meltdown and thanks to White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, we know why.

Without illegal aliens counted in the U.S. Census, which determines congressional representation in Washington D.C., Democrats would be in the minority.

"They stole 20 or 30 House seats by counting illegal aliens in the census, and now you have Democrats talking about, 'Oh, Republicans can't change their congressional maps!' You have literally brought invaders into this country by the tens of millions to RIG the results of the census, and the apportionment of congressional seats!" Miller says. "And then on top of that, of course, you have a situation where even though Republicans won a landslide in the House popular vote, Democrats have so thoroughly rigged and gerrymandered and manipulated their districts beyond all recognition that Republicans only gained a 4-seat majority, despite winning a much smaller majority in the popular vote in 2010 and getting 63 seats."

🚨 BREAKING: Stephen Miller just went on a fiery rampage against Democrats for stealing dozens of House seats by counting illegal aliens in the Census - and then they complain about redistricting.



"Just think about that for a second. They stole 20 or 30 House seats by counting… pic.twitter.com/a7Nj76L9Rl — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 8, 2025

Not only did the 2020 census count illegal aliens (like previous counts) - but it was wildly inaccurate - conveniently benefiting Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In a shocking report that has not received the attention it deserves, the U.S. Census Bureau recently admitted that its 2020 Census count of the American population was incorrect in at least 14 states. And those mistakes were costly to certain states in terms of congressional representation, number of electors, and money those states are likely to receive from the federal government during the next decade. To put the scope of these mistakes into perspective, contrast the errors in the Census Bureau’s latest recount (the 2020 Post-Enumeration Survey, or PES) with the recount from a decade ago (the 2010 Post-Enumeration Survey)—in which there was a net overcount of a mere 0.01 percent (36,000 people), a statistically insignificant error. As explained below, as a result of these errors, Florida did not receive two additional congressional seats and Texas did not receive one more congressional seat. Meanwhile, two other states, Minnesota and Rhode Island, each retained a congressional seat that they should have lost, and Colorado gained a new seat to which it was rightfully not entitled.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!