Trump Explains How the Situation in Gaza Can Immediately End

As countries like the United Kingdom and France reward terrorism, President Donald Trump is reminding the world how the situation in the Gaza Strip can be resolved.

"The fastest way to end the Humanitarian Crises in Gaza is for Hamas to SURRENDER AND RELEASE THE HOSTAGES!!!" Trump posted on Truth Social Thursday morning.

REPORTER: "Is there any use at all in pressuring Israel now to come to some sort of longer-term solution?"@POTUS: "If you do that, you really are rewarding Hamas — and I'm not about to do that." pic.twitter.com/H0tQazzqUy — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 30, 2025

🔴BREAKING Palestinian Islamic Jihad released a video of Israeli hostage Rom Braslavski. Rom was abducted from the Nova festival. pic.twitter.com/TIJFznTHcD — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) July 31, 2025

The White House announced during a press briefing later in the day that Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee will travel into the Gaza Strip to an aid distribution site run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. The GHF has distributed more than 95 million meals since May and terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip, including Hamas and others, have killed their aid workers.

.@PressSec: "Special Envoy Witkoff and Ambassador Huckabee had a very productive meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu and other officials today in Israel on the topic of delivering much-needed food and aid to Gaza. @POTUS is a humanitarian with a big heart — and that's why he… pic.twitter.com/jTtJ8WD3eT — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 31, 2025

Your regular reminder that when Israel completely disengaged from the Gaza Strip in 2005, including digging up Jewish graves, they left thousands of productive green houses to the Palestinians - nearly a billion dollar produce industry. They were immediately destroyed. pic.twitter.com/hYygEvSii8 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 30, 2025

Currently, the United Nations is refusing to deliver aid unless it passes through Hamas first.

Here are photos of UN trucks & enough food to feed all of Gaza but it sits rotting! UN is a tool of Hamas! US based GHF is actually delivering food FOR FREE and SAFELY. UN food is either looted by Hamas or rots in the sun! Photos from yesterday. pic.twitter.com/syvtbhxYHJ — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) July 24, 2025

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing the United Nations and refusing to reward terrorism.

