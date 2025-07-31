There’s a Reason Why the Durham Annex Was in Those FBI Burn Bags
Trump Explains How the Situation in Gaza Can Immediately End

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | July 31, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

As countries like the United Kingdom and France reward terrorism, President Donald Trump is reminding the world how the situation in the Gaza Strip can be resolved. 

"The fastest way to end the Humanitarian Crises in Gaza is for Hamas to SURRENDER AND RELEASE THE HOSTAGES!!!" Trump posted on Truth Social Thursday morning. 

The White House announced during a press briefing later in the day that Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee will travel into the Gaza Strip to an aid distribution site run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. The GHF has distributed more than 95 million meals since May and terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip, including Hamas and others, have killed their aid workers. 

Currently, the United Nations is refusing to deliver aid unless it passes through Hamas first. 

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing the United Nations and refusing to reward terrorism. 

