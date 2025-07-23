CNN's Scott Jennings Had the Perfect Response to Stephen Colbert's Show Being Canceled
Tipsheet

BREAKING: Gabbard Confirms Obama Has Been Referred to DOJ for Criminal Investigation

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | July 23, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Speaking to reporters at the White House Wednesday, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard confirmed former President Barack Obama has been referred to the Department of Justice for criminal investigation. The referral comes after Gabbard investigated the origins of the 2016 Russia hoax against President Donald Trump and found Obama directed high ranking officials in his administration, including CIA Director John Brennan, to cook intelligence and claim Russia colluded with Trump to win the White House. The discredited Steele Dossier was used to carry out the order. 

"We have referred and will continue to refer all of these documents to the Department of Justice and the FBI," Gabbard said after a question from Emily Jashinsky. "The evidence that we have found and that we have released directly point to President Obama leading the manufacturing of this intelligence assessment."

When asked if she believes Obama committed treason, she said, "That's a question for Attorney General Pam Bondi." 

On Wednesday, Gabbard released additional information and declassified a 2016 report detailing intelligence that showed Russia did not work to get Trump elected. 

