Tipsheet

The French Are Mad About Rubio's Latest Move at the UN

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | July 22, 2025 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

After rightfully dismantling USAID earlier this year, which funded dictatorships and terrorism around the world, the State Department announced Tuesday the Trump administration is ending the flow of American tax dollars to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. 

"Today, the United States informed Director-General Audrey Azoulay of the United States’ decision to withdraw from UNESCO. Continued involvement in UNESCO is not in the national interest of the United States," the State Department released in a statement. "UNESCO works to advance divisive social and cultural causes and maintains an outsized focus on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, a globalist, ideological agenda for international development at odds with our America First foreign policy. UNESCO’s decision to admit the 'State of Palestine' as a Member State is highly problematic, contrary to U.S. policy, and contributed to the proliferation of anti-Israel rhetoric within the organization."

"Continued U.S. participation in international organizations will focus on advancing American interests with clarity and conviction," the statement continues. "Pursuant to Article II(6) of the UNESCO Constitution, U.S. withdrawal will take effect on December 31, 2026. The United States will remain a full member of UNESCO until that time."

The French are mad about it, confirming it's the right move for America. 

