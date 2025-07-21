VIP
Acting ICE Director Explains Which American Companies They Plan to Hold Accountable
Did Justice Jackson Miss Her True Calling?
GI’s Always Complain. Current LA Riot Troops Are No New Exception.
Judge Blocks Controversial State Law Attacking the Seal of Confession
Homan Has a Message for Sanctuary Cities That Continue to Hinder ICE's Efforts

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | July 21, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Over the weekend two illegal aliens with lengthy and violent arrest records shot a Border Patrol agent in the face. The attack happened in New York. One of the illegal aliens was previously arrested for attempted kidnapping in Massachusetts and stabbing, yet was released under dangerous sanctuary policies. 

On Monday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Border Czar Tom Homan held a press conference in New York City, vowing to “flood the zone” against sanctuary jurisdictions and those harboring illegal aliens.

Since December, assaults on ICE agents have increased by more than 800 percent as Democrats work to dox their families.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

