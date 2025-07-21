Homan Has a Message for Sanctuary Cities That Continue to Hinder ICE's Efforts

Over the weekend two illegal aliens with lengthy and violent arrest records shot a Border Patrol agent in the face. The attack happened in New York. One of the illegal aliens was previously arrested for attempted kidnapping in Massachusetts and stabbing, yet was released under dangerous sanctuary policies.

Advertisement

The second suspect involved in the shooting of @CBP agent was caught by @ICEGov early this morning. Christhian Aybar-Berroa, is an illegal from the Dominican Republic. He entered the country illegally in 2022 under the Biden Administration and was ordered for final removed in… pic.twitter.com/8LJVxcWtwq — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) July 21, 2025

Suspect Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez is a national and citizen of the Dominican Republic.



RE ENTERED and RELEASED under Biden— on April 4, 2023 the United States Border Patrol apprehended him at/near San Luis, AZ.



This criminal has a criminal warrant in Massachusetts for… https://t.co/zHo93ENSuo pic.twitter.com/zajApb7nLh — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) July 20, 2025

On Monday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Border Czar Tom Homan held a press conference in New York City, vowing to “flood the zone” against sanctuary jurisdictions and those harboring illegal aliens.

🚨🚨🚨Tom Homan has a message for sanctuary cities:



"I will work very hard with Secretary Noem to keep President Trump's promise and his commitment several weeks ago that sanctuary cities are now our PRIORITY. We're gonna FLOOD THE ZONE." pic.twitter.com/wnb6Qfh7Wi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 21, 2025

Since December, assaults on ICE agents have increased by more than 800 percent as Democrats work to dox their families.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.Townhall VIP