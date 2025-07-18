VIP
Trump Signs Historic Digital Currency Protections Into Law

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | July 18, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

By signing the GENIUS Act into law from the White House Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump freed the private digital currency and crypto industry from years of unAmerican targeting by the Biden administration. 

Most importantly, Trump vowed to never allow for the establishment of a digital central bank or currency run by the federal government. 

Under former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler's reign of terror, digital asset companies like Coinbase and other exchange platforms were nearly run out of business. In January, Coinbase scored a legal win against Gensler and his abuse of broadly defining "securities." 

"The leading U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase won its latest legal battle against the Securities and Exchange Commission, as U.S District Judge Katherine Failla ruled the company can take a closely watched case—which turns on which cryptocurrencies are securities—directly to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit," Forbes reported in January 2025. "The ruling does not necessarily mean Coinbase will prevail on the core securities question, but it does accelerate the timeline by which the company can expect a definitive ruling. As laid out in Failla’s 23-page ruling, the move reflects the disagreement among judges about how to enforce existing securities laws for the crypto sector, with the hope that the matter can be settled as it moves up the judicial food chain, though the appeals court still has to agree to hear the case."

Lawmakers who sponsored the GENIUS Act are applauding its passage and codification into law.

