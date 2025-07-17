White House Blasts Latest Amnesty Proposal From Republicans
Tipsheet

Trump Recently Had a Special Medical Evaluation. Here’s Why.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | July 17, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Speaking to reporters at the White House Thursday, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed President Donald Trump recently underwent a special medical evaluation after minor leg swelling and bruising on his right hand.

"In the effort of transparency, the President wanted me to share a note from his physician with all of you today," Leavitt said. "In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs. In keeping with routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit. The President underwent a comprehensive evaluation."

"All results were within normal limits," she continued. "No signs of health failure." 

Leavitt emphasized that no serious conditions were detected and that President Trump remains in excellent health.

Bruising on his right hand is a result of taking aspirin and aggressive handshaking.

In April, Trump had his annual physical.

