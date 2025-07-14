VIP
Trump Issues New Weapons Systems for Ukraine

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | July 14, 2025 12:15 PM
Speaking to reporters during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office Monday morning, President Donald Trump announced he has approved new weapons systems for Ukraine as Russian continues its onslaught on the country's civilian population. 

According to Trump the Patriot missile defense system, in addition to missiles and other weapons, will be purchased by NATO and then transferred to Ukraine. 

"I'm going to have Mark speak about it, but we've made a deal today where we are going to be sending them weapons and they're going to be paying for them. We the United States will not be having any payment made. We're not buying it, but we will manufacture it, and they're going to be paying for it," Trump said, adding later in the discussion the U.S. is "done paying." 

Trump also expressed repeated frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who says "nice things" while bombing Ukrainian civilians at night. 

During his recent visit to the NATO Summit in The Hague, Trump successfully secured agreements from all NATO countries, with the exception of Spain, to commit five percent of their budgets to defense spending. The new commitment threshold from NATO members is being called the "Hague Defense Commitment" and will bring in $1 trillion dollars to the alliance. 

