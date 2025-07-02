Trump 'Heavily' Involved in Final BBB Push

Congressional members desperately tried to make their way back to Washington D.C. Wednesday morning after a series of thunderstorms cancelled and delayed travel, putting a vote for President Donald Trump's Big Beautiful Bill [BBB] on hold.

The House is now in session and a number of members are at the White House getting a final pitch from Trump to vote for the legislation.

From colleague Mark Meredith.

A person familiar, coordinating between the White House and House lawmakers, tells FOX today President Trump is “heavily” involved in trying to sway members to get to a final yes on BBB.



There are multiple meetings being held today between GOP… — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 2, 2025

Trump is addressing concerns about budget deficits, predicted by scoring from the Congressional Budget Office, by arguing economic growth isn't factored into BBB estimates.

"Nobody wants to talk about GROWTH, which will be the primary reason that the Big, Beautiful Bill will be one of the most successful pieces of legislation ever passed. THIS GROWTH has already begun at levels never seen before. Trillions of Dollars are now being invested into the USA, more than ever before," Trump posted on Truth Social Wednesday. "Likewise, hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Tariffs are filling up the coffers of Treasury. The Tariff money has already arrived and is setting new records! We are growing our way out of the Sleepy Joe Biden MESS that he and the Democrats left us, and it is happening much faster than anyone thought possible. Our Country will make a fortune this year, more than any of our competitors, but only if the Big, Beautiful Bill is PASSED!"

"As they say, Trump’s been right about everything, and this is the easiest of them all to predict. Republicans, don’t let the Radical Left Democrats push you around. We’ve got all the cards, and we are going to use them. Last year America was a “DEAD” Nation, with no hope for the future, and now it’s the “HOTTEST NATION IN THE WORLD!” MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he continued.

House Speaker Mike Johnson is making the pitch that although the Senate changed the bill, making some parts more conservative while "moderating" other portions, it's a House led product dedicated to delivering on Trump's campaign promises.

As President Trump said, the One Big Beautiful Bill is not a House bill or a Senate bill, it’s a bill for the hardworking American people.



This is how House Republicans will keep the promises we made. We look forward to delivering the One Big Beautiful Bill to the President’s… pic.twitter.com/mI758RdCWJ — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 2, 2025

Meanwhile White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, who spend years on Capitol Hill, is making the case that BBB is the most conservative piece of legislation he's ever seen.