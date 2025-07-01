DeSantis Announces a New Role for the National Guard

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday morning that his state's National Guardsmen should be deputized as immigration judges in order to get through a major backlog of illegal alien cases in the system.

Advertisement

🚨WOW — President Trump and Governor DeSantis just AGREED that Florida National Guardsman should be repurposed as immigration judges!



This is HUGE for mass deportations! pic.twitter.com/pRXeAk2FeW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 1, 2025

The proposal comes five months after DeSantis deputized local law enforcement to work with Immigration and Customs enforcement on their deportation agenda.

"Today, I called for a special session of the Florida legislature the week of January 27 to prepare Florida to lead on the Trump Administration’s deportation program. We will allocate resources and ensure state and local officials in Florida are supporting these efforts," DeSantis said on X at the time. "We have no time to waste. Florida must lead."

"When President Trump takes office again on January 20th we are going to see a sea change of policies, particularly on illegal immigration and the border," he added during remarks. "This is the time to get it right once and for all. The state of Florida stands ready, willing and able to be able to help facilitate these polices...we have a responsibility to be in this fight."

Trump is in Florida Tuesday to visit a new illegal alien detention center.