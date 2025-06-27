BREAKING: SCOTUS Rules on Rogue Judges, Impacting Birthright Citizenship
‘Victory Friday’: White House Responds to Victory Over National Injunctions

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | June 27, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

UPDATE: In remarks from the White House Friday morning, President Trump touted the ruling as a "monumental" victory. 

***Original story***

President Donald Trump and his administration are responding to the Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling Friday, which slapped down rogue judges and national injunctions. 

"GIANT WIN in the United States Supreme Court! Even the Birthright Citizenship Hoax has been, indirectly, hit hard. It had to do with the babies of slaves (same year!), not the SCAMMING of our Immigration process. Congratulations to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Solicitor General John Sauer, and the entire DOJ. News Conference at the White House, 11:30 A.M. EST," Trump posted on Truth Social. 

"A huge ruling by the Supreme Court, smacking down the ridiculous process of nationwide injunctions. Under our system, everyone has to follow the law--including judges!" Vice President JD Vance added. 

Since taking office, activist federal judges across the country have illegally stepped in to thwart his agenda through the courts. Today, that came to an end. 

“Universal injunctions likely exceed the equitable authority that Congress has given to federal courts. The Court grants the Government's applications for a partial stay of the injunctions entered below, but only to the extent that the injunctions are broader than necessary to provide complete relief to each plaintiff with standing to sue," the majority opinion states, which was authored by Justice Amy Coney Barrett.  

“When a court concludes that the Executive Branch has acted unlawfully, the answer is not for the court to exceed its power, too,” the decision continues. “The Court today puts an end to the ‘increasingly common’ practice of federal courts issuing universal injunctions.”

