Watch Pete Hegseth Slap Down Mazie Hirono Over Her Mind-Numbingly Stupid Question About...
LA Dodgers Groundout Trying to Spread This Rumor About ICE
Liberal Commentator Had the Perfect Word to Describe the Left's 'No Kings' Protest
Medical Doctor Revealed the Insanity of SCOTUS' Liberal Wing Regarding the TN Transgender...
What Happens When More People Start Falling in Love With Artificial Intelligence?
Could John Fetterman Be the Next Bill Clinton?
Border Patrol Discovers 'Highly Sophisticated' Tunnel Linking Mexico to US
New Survey Has Bad News for Dem Leaders
VIP
Here's What Newsom Was Doing as Anti-ICE Riots Broke Out in LA
Expanding the Child Tax Credit Strengthens American Families
Israel's Stunning Victory Over Iran -- And 2 Big Lies Debunked
Jew Haters R Us
Fast-Changing Events Making, or Remaking, History
Expert Panel on Israel’s War Against Iran Interrupted by Iranian Missile Attack
Tipsheet

Former National Security Advisor Explains Trump's 'America First Master Class'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | June 20, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Adam Gray

Like the American people and leaders around the world, former National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien has been watching as President Donald Trump makes his decision about what to do with Iran. 

Advertisement

O'Brien, who worked for Trump during his first term in the White House, is explaining how the President is delivering a master class in "America First" doctrine. 

"President @realDonaldTrump is delivering a master class on how to conduct an America First foreign policy. First, he was willing to overlook Iran's threats to kill him & sent his best friend to Iran's doorstep to offer the regime a terrific deal in exchange for NO NUKES," O'Brien posted on X Thursday night. 

"After Iran treated him like he was Obama or Biden & ignored his deadline-tapping him & @SteveWitkoff along-he stepped back from the table. @netanyahu & @IDF went to work with devastating effect. @POTUS is giving Iran another chance to 'surrender' their nukes & stop the war!" he continued. "@POTUS has gracefully given an enemy multiple chances to avoid war. But because he puts America First, Trump is never going to allow the regime that chanted "DEATH TO AMERICA" for 40 yrs, killed hundreds of our servicemen & threatened our leader to get a nuclear bomb. #MAGA."

At the White House earlier in the day, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt delivered a message from Trump and a deadline within two weeks for a decision about whether to send U.S. bombers or other assets to dismantle Iran's nuclear program inside the country. 

Recommended

Watch Pete Hegseth Slap Down Mazie Hirono Over Her Mind-Numbingly Stupid Question About the LA Riots Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks," Leavitt said quoting Trump. "The President is unafraid to use strength if necessary. Iran and the entire world should know, the United States military is the strongest and most lethal fighting force in the world, and we have capabilities that no other country on this planet possesses."

Meanwhile, Trump took to Truth Social Thursday night to dispel the myth there's some kind of divide among MAGA when it comes to preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. 

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch Pete Hegseth Slap Down Mazie Hirono Over Her Mind-Numbingly Stupid Question About the LA Riots Matt Vespa
Liberal Commentator Had the Perfect Word to Describe the Left's 'No Kings' Protest Matt Vespa
Medical Doctor Revealed the Insanity of SCOTUS' Liberal Wing Regarding the TN Transgender Ruling Matt Vespa
LA Dodgers Groundout Trying to Spread This Rumor About ICE Matt Vespa
Karoline Leavitt Has a Message for Jasmine Crockett's Latest Line of Attack Over 'Mental Illness' Rebecca Downs
Israel's Stunning Victory Over Iran -- And 2 Big Lies Debunked Ben Shapiro

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Watch Pete Hegseth Slap Down Mazie Hirono Over Her Mind-Numbingly Stupid Question About the LA Riots Matt Vespa
Advertisement