Former National Security Advisor Explains Trump's 'America First Master Class'

Like the American people and leaders around the world, former National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien has been watching as President Donald Trump makes his decision about what to do with Iran.

Advertisement

O'Brien, who worked for Trump during his first term in the White House, is explaining how the President is delivering a master class in "America First" doctrine.

"President @realDonaldTrump is delivering a master class on how to conduct an America First foreign policy. First, he was willing to overlook Iran's threats to kill him & sent his best friend to Iran's doorstep to offer the regime a terrific deal in exchange for NO NUKES," O'Brien posted on X Thursday night.

"After Iran treated him like he was Obama or Biden & ignored his deadline-tapping him & @SteveWitkoff along-he stepped back from the table. @netanyahu & @IDF went to work with devastating effect. @POTUS is giving Iran another chance to 'surrender' their nukes & stop the war!" he continued. "@POTUS has gracefully given an enemy multiple chances to avoid war. But because he puts America First, Trump is never going to allow the regime that chanted "DEATH TO AMERICA" for 40 yrs, killed hundreds of our servicemen & threatened our leader to get a nuclear bomb. #MAGA."

At the White House earlier in the day, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt delivered a message from Trump and a deadline within two weeks for a decision about whether to send U.S. bombers or other assets to dismantle Iran's nuclear program inside the country.

"Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks," Leavitt said quoting Trump. "The President is unafraid to use strength if necessary. Iran and the entire world should know, the United States military is the strongest and most lethal fighting force in the world, and we have capabilities that no other country on this planet possesses."

Meanwhile, Trump took to Truth Social Thursday night to dispel the myth there's some kind of divide among MAGA when it comes to preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.