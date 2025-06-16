PATRIOT SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships! FINAL HOURS
Newsflash: Trump Has Been Crystal Clear About Iran

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | June 16, 2025 10:45 AM
As Israel continues a totally justified assault on Iran's nuclear program and regime leadership, without the United States conducting strikes, some on the political right claim Trump's support of Operation Rising Lion isn't "America First." 

This, of course, is nonsense. 

 "Well, considering that I’m the one that developed ‘America First,’ and considering that the term wasn’t used until I came along, I think I’m the one that decides that,” Trump told The Atlantic over the weekend. “For those people who say they want peace—you can’t have peace if Iran has a nuclear weapon. So for all of those wonderful people who don’t want to do anything about Iran having a nuclear weapon—that’s not peace.”

Further, President Donald Trump made his position on bombing Iran's nuclear sites crystal clear during the 2024 campaign.

Meanwhile, the Israeli government is emphasizing current operations against Iran were planned by Israel and will be carried out by Israel. 

“The war was planned by Blue and White, we don't need the US for the goals we defined. We know how to handle all matters, including Fordow,” Israeli National Security Council Chief Tzachi Hanegbi says. 

The White House maintains the U.S. will not get involved unless Iran makes the decision to attack U.S. military bases or other assets in the region. During an Iranian missile barrage overnight, U.S. diplomatic sites in Israel suffered damage but nobody was injured. 

