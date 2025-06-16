Newsflash: Trump Has Been Crystal Clear About Iran

As Israel continues a totally justified assault on Iran's nuclear program and regime leadership, without the United States conducting strikes, some on the political right claim Trump's support of Operation Rising Lion isn't "America First."

This, of course, is nonsense.

"Well, considering that I’m the one that developed ‘America First,’ and considering that the term wasn’t used until I came along, I think I’m the one that decides that,” Trump told The Atlantic over the weekend. “For those people who say they want peace—you can’t have peace if Iran has a nuclear weapon. So for all of those wonderful people who don’t want to do anything about Iran having a nuclear weapon—that’s not peace.”

Further, President Donald Trump made his position on bombing Iran's nuclear sites crystal clear during the 2024 campaign.

President Trump, during the campaign, said multiple times that he would have allowed Israel to take out Iran’s nuclear weapons. In the video below, he even said, “Hit the nuclear first and worry about the rest later.”



So don’t tell me you didn’t know his position or that you… pic.twitter.com/LMR62YlylP — AP (@Average_NY_Guy) June 16, 2025

Meanwhile, the Israeli government is emphasizing current operations against Iran were planned by Israel and will be carried out by Israel.

“The war was planned by Blue and White, we don't need the US for the goals we defined. We know how to handle all matters, including Fordow,” Israeli National Security Council Chief Tzachi Hanegbi says.

The White House maintains the U.S. will not get involved unless Iran makes the decision to attack U.S. military bases or other assets in the region. During an Iranian missile barrage overnight, U.S. diplomatic sites in Israel suffered damage but nobody was injured.

Some confusion--there were NO INJURIES to US Personnel at US Embassy Branch--the minor damage to property were from the shock waves (i.e. "concussions") from the nearby blast. Not human concussions. Repeat--NO INJURIES thank God! https://t.co/ZdabOn5Yy2 — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 16, 2025

