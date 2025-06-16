Democrats Can't Stop Lying About Medicaid in the Big Beautiful Bill

The self imposed deadline to get President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful" reconciliation bill done by July 4 inches closer as lawmakers in the U.S. Senate hash out final details for passage.

A big sticking point is Medicaid, which Democrats can't stop lying about. Their claim is the BBB cuts Medicaid, failing to mention the "cuts" in the bill are for illegal aliens in order to move the federal program towards solvency.

The One Big Beautiful Bill blocks 1.4M illegals from stealing taxpayer-funded healthcare benefits from the vulnerable, cuts costly red tape, and unleashes American energy, further driving down prices for hardworking Americans.



How exactly is that a "disaster"? https://t.co/fV4meHixkR — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 16, 2025

Democrat Senators are in lock step on the messaging, solidifying their position Americans should be displaced by illegal aliens for benefits.

Again – the OUTRAGEOUS thing here is that Amy is arguing that Charlie should have to compete for Medicaid resources with illegal immigrants and able-bodied men who don’t want to work.



Republicans want the program to work better specifically for people like Charlie. https://t.co/anGbwV8FMJ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 14, 2025

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader John Thune is working overtime to avoid the largest tax hike in American history.

If we don't act, and Democrats get their way, there will be a $2.6 trillion tax increase on families making less than $400,000 a year and a $600 billion tax increase on small businesses. This is about ensuring that Americans have more in their family budget. pic.twitter.com/U39LOv8Tvh — Leader John Thune (@LeaderJohnThune) June 15, 2025

