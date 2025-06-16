Newsom Melts Down Over Trump's Expanded ICE Directive
Democrats Can't Stop Lying About Medicaid in the Big Beautiful Bill

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | June 16, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

The self imposed deadline to get President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful" reconciliation bill done by July 4 inches closer as lawmakers in the U.S. Senate hash out final details for passage. 

A big sticking point is Medicaid, which Democrats can't stop lying about. Their claim is the BBB cuts Medicaid, failing to mention the "cuts" in the bill are for illegal aliens in order to move the federal program towards solvency. 

Democrat Senators are in lock step on the messaging, solidifying their position Americans should be displaced by illegal aliens for benefits. 

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader John Thune is working overtime to avoid the largest tax hike in American history. 

