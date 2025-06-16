BREAKING: Trump Leaving G7 Early

President Donald Trump is leaving the G7 Summit in Canada early in order to attend to "many important matters," according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. He has summoned his national security team to the White House Situation Room.

The news comes shortly after Trump issued a series of statements on Truth Social about the situation in Iran.

"AMERICA FIRST means many GREAT things, including the fact that, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!" Trump said. "Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!"

Over the weekend, Trump defended his America First doctrine as part of his position on Iran.

"Well, considering that I’m the one that developed ‘America First,’ and considering that the term wasn’t used until I came along, I think I’m the one that decides that,” Trump told The Atlantic. “For those people who say they want peace—you can’t have peace if Iran has a nuclear weapon. So for all of those wonderful people who don’t want to do anything about Iran having a nuclear weapon—that’s not peace.”

Last week General Erik Kurilla, the top U,.S. Commander in the Middle East, confirmed Trump had been presented a number of options to take out Iran's nuclear program in order to protect American interests.

“I would offer there has rarely been a time with greater opportunity to protect [our] national interests [in the Middle East], but only if we have the courage to step through that window,” Kurilla testifed in front of the House Armed Services Committee.

The White House is shooting down reports U.S. military aircraft are currently in Iranian airspace and the Pentagon says U.S. posture in the region has not changed.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.