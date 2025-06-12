Iran Suffers Major Losses and Israel is Just Getting Started

It's been three hours since Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, with a goal of taking out Iran's nuclear infrastructure, ballistic missile program and top military leaders. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday night the operation will go on for days.

Advertisement

The first wave of the attacks did significant damage to the Iranian regime.

Israel has attacked nuclear sites with dozens of fighter jets at locations throughout the country, including the main nuclear enrichment site of Natanz in the southeast of Iran.

“The IAEA is closely monitoring the deeply concerning situation in Iran. Agency can confirm Natanz site among targets. The Agency is in contact with Iranian authorities regarding radiation levels. We are also in contact with our inspectors in the country.” - DG @rafaelmgrossi — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) June 13, 2025

The attacks from Israel are widespread and deep.



I spent 8 years inside the UN Security Council hearing every detail from what the IAEA said they couldn’t get access to….Natanz was always a secret location that the Iranians wouldn’t open up.



This attack is devastating to… https://t.co/EnxbVCaPJt — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 13, 2025





The entire top command of the IRGC has been wiped out, including General Salami, General Gholamali Rashid, Dr. Tehraniji, and Fereydoun Abbasi. Quds Force Esmail Qaani has also been killed. Qaani replaced Qasem Solemani, who Trump took out during his first term. Nuclear scientists have also been killed.

Covert operations, similar to those carried out against Hezbollah in Lebanon beepers, are also underway. As of midnight Friday morning in Washington D.C. Israel already carried out hundreds of strikes.