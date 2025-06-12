BREAKING: The Attack on Iran's Nuclear Sites Has Begun
Why a Judge's Ruling Against Trump Deploying Federal Troops to LA Is Beyond...
House Moves to Codify DOGE Cuts After Two GOP Reps Flip Their Votes
Appeals Court Hands Trump Victory Over Federal Judge Trying to Stop Mass Deportations
VIP
Tapper and Thompson Suddenly Clam Up As Gavin Newsom Works to Silence Larry...
The Big Beautiful Shake-Up in Higher Ed
ISIS or ICE? Take a Guess Which One NYC Rioters Chose.
Netanyahu's Address After Israel Attacks Iran Offers Hope and Warnings Along With Justific...
Here's What Rubio Had to Say After Israel Preemptively Attacked Iran
‘Peace Through Strength’: Rep. Mike Lawler in Support of Israel’s Attack on Iran
Is a Censure Coming? Here's What Johnson Had to Say About Padilla Getting...
VIP
Here's Who Radical New York Mayoral Candidate Says He Has Support From
Florida Sheriff Warns Lefty Would-Be Rioters: 'We Will Kill You'
OMB Director Projects Budget Bill Will Cut Deficit by $1.4T
Tipsheet

Iran Suffers Major Losses and Israel is Just Getting Started

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | June 12, 2025 11:30 PM
AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, Pool

It's been three hours since Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, with a goal of taking out Iran's nuclear infrastructure, ballistic missile program and top military leaders. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday night the operation will go on for days.

Advertisement

The first wave of the attacks did significant damage to the Iranian regime. 

Israel has attacked nuclear sites with dozens of fighter jets at locations throughout the country, including the main nuclear enrichment site of Natanz in the southeast of Iran. 

Recommended

BREAKING: The Attack on Iran's Nuclear Sites Has Begun Katie Pavlich
Advertisement


The entire top command of the IRGC has been wiped out, including General Salami, General Gholamali Rashid, Dr. Tehraniji, and Fereydoun Abbasi. Quds Force Esmail Qaani has also been killed. Qaani replaced Qasem Solemani, who Trump took out during his first term. Nuclear scientists have also been killed. 

Covert operations, similar to those carried out against Hezbollah in Lebanon beepers, are also underway. As of midnight Friday morning in Washington D.C. Israel already carried out hundreds of strikes. 

Tags: IRAN ISRAEL TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: The Attack on Iran's Nuclear Sites Has Begun Katie Pavlich
Why a Judge's Ruling Against Trump Deploying Federal Troops to LA Is Beyond Hilarious Matt Vespa
Is a Censure Coming? Here's What Johnson Had to Say About Padilla Getting Thrown Out of DHS Presser Rebecca Downs
Netanyahu's Address After Israel Attacks Iran Offers Hope and Warnings Along With Justification Rebecca Downs
DHS Kristi Noem Just Blew Up a Dem Senator's Sob Story About How He Got Manhandled at a DHS Presser Matt Vespa
On the Upside, Gavin Newsom Is Toast Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: The Attack on Iran's Nuclear Sites Has Begun Katie Pavlich
Advertisement