Is This Newsom’s Most Pathetic Move Yet?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | June 12, 2025 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom lost a grip on his state, allowing rioters to rampage through Los Angeles for days on end and now, he's trying to control the fallout through online censorship. 

Earlier this year, Newsom started a podcast through iHeartmedia, Inc. Screenshots show Newsom - through iHeartmedia - is claiming copyright infringement against those commenting on his disastrous handling of the situation. 

For example, Newsom gave an official speech as Governor on Tuesday night -- which has nothing to do with his podcast and he begged media to cover it. Now, he's going through YouTube to cast strikes against news or commentary programs destroying his narrative. 

Newsom is flailing as he tries to salvage his hopes of becoming president. His approval numbers are in the toilet and his coddling of rioters and illegal aliens, on top of his terrible economic policies and devastating forest management practices, are coming home to roost.

