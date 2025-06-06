President Donald Trump announced Friday trade talks with China are moving forward.

"I am pleased to announce that Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and United States Trade Representative, Ambassador Jamieson Greer, will be meeting in London on Monday, June 9, 2025, with Representatives of China, with reference to the Trade Deal. The meeting should go very well. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump posted on Truth Social Friday afternoon.

The announcement comes one day after Trump had a lengthy and productive phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"I just concluded a very good phone call with President Xi, of China, discussing some of the intricacies of our recently made, and agreed to, Trade Deal. The call lasted approximately one and a half hours, and resulted in a very positive conclusion for both Countries. There should no longer be any questions respecting the complexity of Rare Earth products," Trump said. "During the conversation, President Xi graciously invited the First Lady and me to visit China, and I reciprocated. As Presidents of two Great Nations, this is something that we both look forward to doing. The conversation was focused almost entirely on TRADE. Nothing was discussed concerning Russia/Ukraine, or Iran. We will inform the Media as to scheduling and location of the soon to be meeting. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

NEW: Trump speaks on his call with Chinese President Xi Jinping



"I think we’re in very good shape with China and the trade deal. We have a deal with China, as you know, but we were straightening out some of the points..." pic.twitter.com/ANw8SFZ3nk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 5, 2025

Trump reiterated plans to visit China once a deal is finished, similar to the trip he took during his first term in 2017.