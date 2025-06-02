Huckabee Blasts Dangerous Media Lies, Demands Retractions
Trump Puts 'Anti-American Radicals' on Notice

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | June 02, 2025 1:10 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Donald Trump is vowing to deport anti-American radicals after an illegal alien from Egypt burned a number of people in Boulder, Colorado Sunday with Molotov cocktails. Eight Americans were severely wounded and hospitalized from the attack. 

"Yesterday’s horrific attack in Boulder, Colorado, WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in the United States of America. He came in through Biden’s ridiculous Open Border Policy, which has hurt our Country so badly. He must go out under 'TRUMP' Policy," Trump posted on Truth Social Monday. "Acts of Terrorism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE, and deport Illegal, Anti-American Radicals from our Homeland. My heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy, and the Great People of Boulder, Colorado!"

On Sunday, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller emphasized the need to eliminate "suicidal" migration into America. 

"A terror attack was committed in Boulder, Colorado by an illegal alien. He was granted a tourist visa by the Biden Administration and then he illegally overstayed that visa. In response, the Biden Administration gave him a work permit," Miller posted on X Sunday. "Suicidal migration must be fully reversed."

Remember How the Biden Admin Fined the Largest Christian University in the Country? Well... Madeline Leesman
The mugshot of the terrorist, Mohamed Soliman, was released by police Monday. 

"Our leadership team on the ground in Boulder will be updating you shortly on the attack in Boulder," Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino said Sunday. "This act of terror is being investigated as an act of ideologically motivated violence based on the early information, the evidence, and witness accounts. We will speak clearly on these incidents when the facts warrant it."

