After Horrendous Attack, Miller Vows Total Reversal of ‘Suicidal’ Migration

After a horrendous terrorist attack on Americans exercising their First Amendment rights in Boulder, Colorado over the weekend, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is vowing to rid the United States of "suicidal" migration.

"A terror attack was committed in Boulder, Colorado by an illegal alien. He was granted a tourist visa by the Biden Administration and then he illegally overstayed that visa. In response, the Biden Administration gave him a work permit," Miller posted on X Sunday. "Suicidal migration must be fully reversed."

Illegal alien Mohamad Soliman, from Egypt, sent eight people to the hospital Sunday when he attacked them with Moltov cocktails and an intention to kill.

Boulder, CO - Mohamad Soliman is filmed screaming “end Zionists” and rambles about Palestine as he paces holding two fluid filled containers. https://t.co/hwXA6AeKte pic.twitter.com/Vt4H0ltNcX — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) June 1, 2025

"The Biden Admin granted the alien a visa and then, when he illegally overstayed, they gave him a work permit. Immigration security is national security," Miller added. "No more hostile migration. Keep them out and send them back."

The attack came just two weeks after a young couple, set to be engaged, was executed by a pro-Palestinian man outside of the Jewish Museum in Washington D.C.

@USAttyPirro and LE partners update on charges related to the deadly shooting of Israeli Embassy staff



Watch here: https://t.co/XXULM6XZOP — U.S. Attorney DC (@USAO_DC) May 22, 2025

Meanwhile, the State Department continues to revoke visas of foreigners who hold Islamist ideology and causing chaos on college campuses across the country -- justifying terrorism and calling for a second intifada.