VIP
Notice Anything Funny About WaPo's Headline on the Reduction in Fentanyl Seizures at...
You Won't Be Surprised by What Jasmine Crockett Plans to Do If Democrats...
This Democrat Thinks a Mass Protest Movement Against Trump Is a Winning Idea...
Scott Jennings Just Told Democrats a Horrible Truth About Their Party – and...
The 'Intifada': Globalizing Terror
Did You Catch Trump's Advice to Macron After the Incident With His Wife?
Boise 'Pride Season Kickoff' Event Was Canceled. Here's Why.
VIP
Hamas Member Allegedly Told Israeli Captives Some Shocking Things About Group's Involvemen...
You Won't Believe Why This Act of Vandalism Was Committed at University's Beloved...
Iran's Bakers Rising in Fury
Media Claim: We'd Also Have Shied Away from the Cognitive Decline Story If...
VIP
Trump's Poll Numbers Are Even Going Up With This Shocking Demographic
Greta Thunberg Is Headed to Gaza
CPAC Hungary Focused on a Decidedly Pro-Israel Theme When Most Needed
Tipsheet

After Horrendous Attack, Miller Vows Total Reversal of ‘Suicidal’ Migration

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | June 02, 2025 9:30 AM
Townhall/Katie Pavlich

After a horrendous terrorist attack on Americans exercising their First Amendment rights in Boulder, Colorado over the weekend, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is vowing to rid the United States of "suicidal" migration. 

Advertisement

"A terror attack was committed in Boulder, Colorado by an illegal alien. He was granted a tourist visa by the Biden Administration and then he illegally overstayed that visa. In response, the Biden Administration gave him a work permit," Miller posted on X Sunday. "Suicidal migration must be fully reversed."

Illegal alien Mohamad Soliman, from Egypt, sent eight people to the hospital Sunday when he attacked them with Moltov cocktails and an intention to kill. 

"The Biden Admin granted the alien a visa and then, when he illegally overstayed, they gave him a work permit. Immigration security is national security," Miller added. "No more hostile migration. Keep them out and send them back."

Recommended

Scott Jennings Just Told Democrats a Horrible Truth About Their Party – and He's Not Wrong Jeff Charles
Advertisement

The attack came just two weeks after a young couple, set to be engaged, was executed by a pro-Palestinian man outside of the Jewish Museum in Washington D.C. 

Meanwhile, the State Department continues to revoke visas of foreigners who hold Islamist ideology and causing chaos on college campuses across the country -- justifying terrorism and calling for a second intifada. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Just Told Democrats a Horrible Truth About Their Party – and He's Not Wrong Jeff Charles
This Democrat Thinks a Mass Protest Movement Against Trump Is a Winning Idea – So He's Raising Millions Jeff Charles
Israel and the West Need to Get Serious About Defeating Our Enemies Kurt Schlichter
Boise 'Pride Season Kickoff' Event Was Canceled. Here's Why. Leah Barkoukis
Did You Catch Trump's Advice to Macron After the Incident With His Wife? Leah Barkoukis
Newsweek's Line on the Difference Between Musk and Booker's Salutes Was Truly Amazing Stuff Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings Just Told Democrats a Horrible Truth About Their Party – and He's Not Wrong Jeff Charles
Advertisement