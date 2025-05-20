Top Democrat Doubles Down on the Biden Cover-Up

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is demanding everyone stop talking about one of the biggest political scandals of the century: President Joe Biden's mental decline. He says it's insensitive given Biden's latest cancer diagnosis, a fresh scandal which was also covered up.

Advertisement

🚨Hakeem Jeffries: It’s “inappropriate” to be discussing the Biden cover-up. pic.twitter.com/cqVfss0RPi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 19, 2025

Jeffries clearly doesn't know what time it is. Doubling down on the cover up isn't going to work. In fact, it's making things much worse.

Van Jones on the Biden cover-up: "There are people who knew and said nothing. And that is a crime against this republic. And I think the Democrats are going to pay for a long time." pic.twitter.com/sxNYKBGmBX — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) May 19, 2025

Even the DC swamp bubble isn't buying it anymore. From a top Axios story this morning:

Biden's cancer diagnosis draws sympathy — and suspicion. Former President Biden's disclosure that he had Stage 4 prostate cancer was quickly met with sympathy late Sunday. By yesterday morning, the questions - from Democrats and Republicans alike - had begun, Axios' Marc Caputo, Alex Thompson and Tal Axelrod write.

Why it matters: The timing of Biden's announcement, coupled with the way his handlers tried to cover up his health issues in the past, fueled speculation about how long he'd known about the cancer. People in both parties, whether they love Biden or despise him, wondered whether the announcement was timed to change the subject after a week of reports about his physical and mental deterioration when he was president.

The jig is up.