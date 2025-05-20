Former Biden WH Staffers Reveal They Knew Something Else Was Off About Joe...and...
Do You Think Trump Meant to Say This About Joe Biden's Cancer Diagnosis?
There's Only One Acceptable Answer to This Plea About Biden's Health From an...
Why the CA Fertility Clinic Bombing Is Out of the News Cycle. It's...
We Have No Moral Obligation to Forgive or Forget the Biden Lies
VIP
Joe Biden’s Memory and Prostate Got Nuked…and Dems Know More Bad Stuff Is...
Why the Left Fears Birthrates
DHS Conducts First 'Project Homecoming' Charter Flight
VIP
Top Urologist Is Focusing on One Line in Statement on Biden's Cancer Diagnosis....
Courts Block Effort to Cut Spending As Credit Rating Tanks
Democrats’ Filibuster Hypocrisy on Full Display in Electric Vehicle Mandate Fight
House Democrats' Statement on Rep. McIver Being Federally Charged Is Downright Laughable
A Group of Illegal Aliens Squatted in a Florida Woman's Home for Months
Campus Anti-Semitism Will Only End When Universities Take Action Against Students Promotin...
Tipsheet

'Big Beautiful Bill' Crunch Time: Trump Heads to the Capitol

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | May 20, 2025 9:45 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Donald Trump is on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning as House Speaker Mike Johnson continues to work towards passing a "big, beautiful" reconciliation bill. 

Advertisement

Ahead of his arrival, Johnson gave a preview of Trump's plans to get Republicans behind the legislation. 

"This legislation will ensure the American people do not face the largest tax increase in American history at the end of this year, which is what will happen by default if we do not get this job done. That's why we are going to make the 2017 tax cuts permanent. We're also going to eliminate taxes on tips and overtime, provide new tax relief for seniors, cut taxes on job creators, and incentivize American made production and manufacturing," Johnson tells Townhall Media.  "The One Big, Beautiful Bill codifies numerous executive actions that will make government work better for the American people. By cutting waste, fraud, abuse, and burdensome regulations, we will once again create the strongest economy in the world."

Recommended

Former Biden WH Staffers Reveal They Knew Something Else Was Off About Joe...and It Wasn't Memory-Related Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"This is the vehicle through which we will deliver on the mandate that the American people gave us in the last election. You're going to have historic savings for the American people, historic tax relief for American workers, and historic investments in border security," Johnson continued. "At the same time, we're restoring American energy dominance and we're rebuilding our national defense. We're also ensuring that critical programs like Medicaid and SNAP are strengthened for American citizens who need and deserve them, and they are not being squandered away by illegal aliens and persons who are ineligible to receive benefits and are cheating the system."

A full floor vote on the bill is expected Thursday afternoon.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Former Biden WH Staffers Reveal They Knew Something Else Was Off About Joe...and It Wasn't Memory-Related Matt Vespa
House Democrats' Statement on Rep. McIver Being Federally Charged Is Downright Laughable Rebecca Downs
We Have No Moral Obligation to Forgive or Forget the Biden Lies Kurt Schlichter
Do You Think Trump Meant to Say This About Joe Biden's Cancer Diagnosis? Matt Vespa
A Group of Illegal Aliens Squatted in a Florida Woman's Home for Months Madeline Leesman
There's Only One Acceptable Answer to This Plea About Biden's Health From an Ex-Obama Aide Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Former Biden WH Staffers Reveal They Knew Something Else Was Off About Joe...and It Wasn't Memory-Related Matt Vespa
Advertisement