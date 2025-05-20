'Big Beautiful Bill' Crunch Time: Trump Heads to the Capitol

President Donald Trump is on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning as House Speaker Mike Johnson continues to work towards passing a "big, beautiful" reconciliation bill.

Advertisement

.@POTUS to @SpeakerJohnson: "This man has done a fantastic job. He's a real unifier... We had a majority of one for a period of five months and he kept it together... We have a very very unified party." pic.twitter.com/F83Vy4IJaQ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 20, 2025

.@POTUS lays out the stakes of passing the One Big Beautiful Bill: "The alternative is a 68% tax increase. And you can blame the Democrats for that and one of two grandstanders... This is the biggest tax cut in the history of our country, or you'll get a 68% tax increase." pic.twitter.com/QDRfqKqkKb — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 20, 2025

Ahead of his arrival, Johnson gave a preview of Trump's plans to get Republicans behind the legislation.

"This legislation will ensure the American people do not face the largest tax increase in American history at the end of this year, which is what will happen by default if we do not get this job done. That's why we are going to make the 2017 tax cuts permanent. We're also going to eliminate taxes on tips and overtime, provide new tax relief for seniors, cut taxes on job creators, and incentivize American made production and manufacturing," Johnson tells Townhall Media. "The One Big, Beautiful Bill codifies numerous executive actions that will make government work better for the American people. By cutting waste, fraud, abuse, and burdensome regulations, we will once again create the strongest economy in the world."

"This is the vehicle through which we will deliver on the mandate that the American people gave us in the last election. You're going to have historic savings for the American people, historic tax relief for American workers, and historic investments in border security," Johnson continued. "At the same time, we're restoring American energy dominance and we're rebuilding our national defense. We're also ensuring that critical programs like Medicaid and SNAP are strengthened for American citizens who need and deserve them, and they are not being squandered away by illegal aliens and persons who are ineligible to receive benefits and are cheating the system."

🚨SPEAKER JOHNSON: President Trump is on his way over here. He’s going to tell House Republicans to GET IN LINE! pic.twitter.com/yG5dmM21cy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 20, 2025

A full floor vote on the bill is expected Thursday afternoon.