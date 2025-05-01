Here are the Details About the U.S. Agreement With Ukraine

On Wednesday night the United States and Ukraine signed a long awaited minerals deal in hopes of moving past the war with Russia.

“Thanks to President Trump’s tireless efforts to secure a lasting peace, I am glad to announce the signing of today’s historic economic partnership agreement between the United States and Ukraine establishing the United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund,” Treasury Scott Bessent released in a statement. “As the President has said, the United States is committed to helping facilitate the end of this cruel and senseless war. This agreement signals clearly to Russia that the Trump Administration is committed to a peace process centered on a free, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine over the long term. President Trump envisioned this partnership between the American people and the Ukrainian people to show both sides’ commitment to lasting peace and prosperity in Ukraine. And to be clear, no state or person who financed or supplied the Russian war machine will be allowed to benefit from the reconstruction of Ukraine.”

Advertisement

Economic security is national security. And this deal is a total economic partnership.



It isn’t just rare earth elements—it’s infrastructure and energy as well. There is an opportunity here for both sides to win. pic.twitter.com/okew6wq1X9 — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) May 1, 2025

Thursday morning the White House released the details. Here they are in full: