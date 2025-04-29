Chinese Nationals Get Slapped With Sanctions for Building Iran's Terror Arsenal

The U.S. Treasury Department is taking aim at a number of individuals in China for "procuring ballistic missile propellant ingredients on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," which are used to fire upon civilian targets in the Middle East and against U.S. troops on the region. Iran is the world's largest state sponsor of terror.

“Iran’s aggressive development of missiles and other weapons capabilities imperils the safety of the United States and our partners,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent released in a statement about the move. “It also destabilizes the Middle East, and violates the global agreements intended to prevent the proliferation of these technologies. To achieve peace through strength, Treasury will continue to take all available measures to deprive Iran’s access to resources necessary to advance its missile program.”

"The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating six entities and six individuals based in Iran and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) for their role in a network procuring ballistic missile propellant ingredients on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)," a Treasury press release details. "This network has facilitated the procurement of sodium perchlorate and dioctyl sebacate from the PRC to Iran. Sodium perchlorate is used to produce ammonium perchlorate, which is controlled by the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), a multilateral political understanding among states that seek to limit the proliferation of missiles and missile technology. Both ammonium perchlorate and dioctyl sebacate are chemicals usable in solid propellant rocket motors, which are commonly used for ballistic missiles."

The timing of the sanctions comes as President Donald Trump attempts to negotiate a new nuclear agreement with Iran while implementing a maximum pressure on the regime. High level and direct talks have taken place in Rome and Oman.

"They can't have a nuclear weapon. It's not a complicated formula," Trump says.