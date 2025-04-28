The White House Just Deployed a New Tactic Against the Media

Tom Homan Gives an Update on Astonishing Border Numbers
Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | April 28, 2025 9:15 AM
As reporters walked into the White House early Monday morning for a press briefing with Border Czar Tom Homan, they were bombarded with massive posters featuring the photos of illegal aliens and their heinous crimes against American citizens. 

"This morning, images of the worst of the worst criminal illegal immigrants arrested since President Donald J. Trump took office were placed on the lawn of the White House for the world to see — highlighting the Trump Administration's unprecedented effort to secure our homeland and send these vicious criminals back where they belong," the White House released in a statement. 

The crimes highlighted include murder, assault, rape, child rape, burglary, driving under the influence, fentanyl dealing, vehicle theft, identity theft and much more. 

"We are in the beginning stages of carrying out the largest deportation campaign in American history. Over this past weekend, it was announced that through Operation Tidalwave -- nearly 800 illegal aliens were arrested during the first four days alone," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explained. "Between President Trump's inauguration and April 1 of this month, only 9 illegal aliens were released into the United States, a staggering 99.99% decrease from the more than 184,000 illegal aliens who were released into the country under Biden during the same period last year."

President Trump will sign an additional executive order Monday afternoon to combat sanctuary cities where Democrat officials continue to harbor violent criminal aliens, jeopardizing the safety of the American public. 

