The Trump Admin is Doing Something New to Detect Drones

In the final months of the Biden administration, hundreds of "mystery" drones and unidentified objects were flying around New Jersey with little to no explanation from the federal government.

Now, the Trump administration is launching a new program to detect and explain what's happening in the air.

"Do you remember the drone fiasco in New Jersey last year? Do you remember when President Biden’s administration refused to tell the American people who was flying the drones? It scared the crap out of people. It was wrong," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced on X. "President Trump and I believe in radical transparency. In this administration, we are committed to the truth and that means telling the American people what our agencies are up to."

Duffy went on to announce the Federal Aviation Administration is "testing drone detection capabilities in South Jersey" in order to detect drone flights.

No confirmation of aliens just yet.