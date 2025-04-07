American Beef Producers Love Trump's Tariffs
Netanyahu Set to Meet With Trump. Here's What They'll Discuss

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | April 07, 2025 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

For the second time in just two months, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is back in Washington D.C. and at the White House meeting with President Donald Trump. 

On the agenda for discussion are Trump's new tariffs, Iran's nuclear program, Hamas' ongoing war against Israel from Gaza, hostage release negotiations, Islamic terrorism, the tech industry and much more. 

"I am heading to the U.S. at the invitation of President Trump to discuss the hostages, the completion of the victory in Gaza, and the tariffs also applied to Israel. I hope I can help in this matter," Netanyahu said upon departure. 

When Netanyahu visited the White House in February, Trump announced plans for the U.S. to take over the Gaza Strip. 

"The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too. We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site, and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out, create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area," Trump said.

Since the announcement, parts of his plan have been endorsed by Arab countries in the region. 

Netanyahu and Trump will hold a joint press conference from the White House at 2:30 eastern. 

