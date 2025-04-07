Here Are Some of the Countries Calling Trump to Negotiate Tariffs

Since announcing reciprocal tariffs on a number of countries from the Rose Garden Wednesday, world leaders have been calling the phone in the Oval Office asking to negotiate.

Advertisement

UK: A Downing Street official said: “Trump has done something that we don’t agree with but there’s a reason why people are behind him on this. The world has changed, globalisation is over and we are now in a new era. We’ve got to demonstrate that our approach, a more active Labour government, a more reformist government, can provide the answers for people in every part of this country.”

India:

BREAKING: India backs down from retaliatory tariffs on US goods, conceding to Trump. Officials now push for direct talks with the President for a new trade deal. pic.twitter.com/DJy1mSYIsz — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) April 6, 2025

Taiwan:

TARIFFS: Taiwan has agreed to eliminate all tariffs on U.S. goods, joining India, Israel, Vietnam, and Cambodia—each now pledging to zero out their trade barriers as well. pic.twitter.com/2F9DlWQ5qI — @amuse (@amuse) April 7, 2025

Japan:

"Countries from all over the World are talking to us. Tough but fair parameters are being set. Spoke to the Japanese Prime Minister this morning. He is sending a top team to negotiate! They have treated the U.S. very poorly on Trade. They don’t take our cars, but we take MILLIONS of theirs. Likewise Agriculture, and many other “things.” It all has to change, but especially with CHINA!!!" Trump posted on Truth Social Monday.

Vietnam:

"Just had a very productive call with To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, who told me that Vietnam wants to cut their Tariffs down to ZERO if they are able to make an agreement with the U.S. I thanked him on behalf of our Country, and said I look forward to a meeting in the near future," Trump posted on Truth Social Friday.

Argentina:

🚨 Breaking: Argentina 🇦🇷 in final negotiations with the US 🇺🇲 to become the first zero-tariff country.



As always, @JMilei is ahead of every other leader 👏 pic.twitter.com/48TlzY8SJH — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) April 3, 2025

Cambodia:

Cambodia sends letter to USTR Jamieson Greer announcing immediate cuts to tariffs on U.S. goods in 19 categories from 15% to 5% and asks to start further negotiations.



I’m left questioning why they didn’t just go to zero. pic.twitter.com/ngPy1gCEOr — Ryan Petersen (@typesfast) April 4, 2025

Israel:

🇺🇸🇮🇱Benjamin Netanyahu heading to Washington:



"I am heading to the U.S. at the invitation of President Trump to discuss the hostages, the completion of the victory in Gaza, and the tariffs also applied to Israel. I hope I can help in this matter.”



pic.twitter.com/DTaDaYChm6 — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) April 6, 2025

According to the White House, more than 50 countries have reached out to negotiate.

Advertisement

On Monday, Trump slapped higher tariffs on China after the communist country issued retaliatory tariffs against the U.S.

"Yesterday, China issued Retaliatory Tariffs of 34%, on top of their already record setting Tariffs, Non-Monetary Tariffs, Illegal Subsidization of companies, and massive long term Currency Manipulation, despite my warning that any country that Retaliates against the U.S. by issuing additional Tariffs, above and beyond their already existing long term Tariff abuse of our Nation, will be immediately met with new and substantially higher Tariffs, over and above those initially set," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Therefore, if China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th. Additionally, all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated! Negotiations with other countries, which have also requested meetings, will begin taking place immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"