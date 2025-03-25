The Crucial Detail That's Missing in the Hegseth Signal Chat Saga
Tipsheet

There's a DOGE Update on Dead People Getting Social Security

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | March 25, 2025 10:15 AM
Photo/Alex Brandon

The Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk and a team of tech savvy young people, is cleaning up the Social Security rolls and clearing out ineligible recipients. More specifically, those who are deceased. 

President Donald Trump held a Cabinet meeting at the White House Monday and ridding the federal government of waste, fraud and abuse was a central focus. Musk attended and Attorney General Pam Bondi thanked him for finding fraud the Department of Justice plans to pursue for prosecution. 

Meanwhile, Border Czar Tom Homan is also working to shore up the program by ridding it of illegal immigrants and identity theft. 

"Illegal aliens many times use Social Security numbers of American citizens, and it causes a lot of problems -- We're going to look out for the American people. We're going to protect Social Security," Homan said Tuesday morning from the White House. 

