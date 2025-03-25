There's a DOGE Update on Dead People Getting Social Security

The Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk and a team of tech savvy young people, is cleaning up the Social Security rolls and clearing out ineligible recipients. More specifically, those who are deceased.

For the past 3 weeks, @SocialSecurity has been executing a major cleanup of their records. Approximately 7 million numberholders, all listed age 120+, have now been marked as deceased.

Another ~5 million to go. https://t.co/wtfYvYMIeW pic.twitter.com/z2GUQnPkhd — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) March 25, 2025

President Donald Trump held a Cabinet meeting at the White House Monday and ridding the federal government of waste, fraud and abuse was a central focus. Musk attended and Attorney General Pam Bondi thanked him for finding fraud the Department of Justice plans to pursue for prosecution.

🚨Attorney General @PamBondi announces the DOJ will prosecute fraud that @DOGE uncovers & bring back the death penalty for violent criminals pic.twitter.com/TyWPj6JUHA — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) March 24, 2025

Meanwhile, Border Czar Tom Homan is also working to shore up the program by ridding it of illegal immigrants and identity theft.

"Illegal aliens many times use Social Security numbers of American citizens, and it causes a lot of problems -- We're going to look out for the American people. We're going to protect Social Security," Homan said Tuesday morning from the White House.