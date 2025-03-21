American Hostage Taken by the Taliban Is Finally Back Home
Trump Announces the 'Most Lethal Aircraft Ever Built'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | March 21, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump announced the Air Force will move forward with plans to build a next generation fighter jet, the F-47. Boeing has been awarded the contract for production. 

"The F-47 will be the most advanced, most capable, most lethal aircraft ever built. An experimental version of the plane has secretly been flying for almost 5 years and we're confident that it massively overpowers the capabilities of any other nation," Trump said. "America's enemies will never see it coming...this plane flies with drones." 

"This is the next generation of air dominance," Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth added. "America is going to have generations in the future of air dominance. 

"We will be able to project power around the globe, unimpeded for generations to come," Hegseth continued.   "This is a historic investment in the American military." 

The new fighter jets will be built in Missouri, which is being celebrated by Republican Senator Eric Schmitt. 

