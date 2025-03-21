Trump Announces the 'Most Lethal Aircraft Ever Built'

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump announced the Air Force will move forward with plans to build a next generation fighter jet, the F-47. Boeing has been awarded the contract for production.
"The F-47 will be the most advanced, most capable, most lethal aircraft ever built. An experimental version of the plane has secretly been flying for almost 5 years and we're confident that it massively overpowers the capabilities of any other nation," Trump said. "America's enemies will never see it coming...this plane flies with drones."
President Trump announces the U.S. Air Force is moving forward on developing a new fighter jet:— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 21, 2025
"The United States Air Force is moving forward with the world's first Sixth Generation fight jet... Nothing in the world comes even close to it. It'll be known as the F-47. The… pic.twitter.com/EsQWak0f9H
"This is the next generation of air dominance," Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth added. "America is going to have generations in the future of air dominance.
"We will be able to project power around the globe, unimpeded for generations to come," Hegseth continued. "This is a historic investment in the American military."
.@SecDef reveals the former Biden administration was prepared to scrap the F-47 program. But thanks to President Trump's leadership, it's becoming a reality:— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 21, 2025
"Under the previous administration, we looked like fools. Not anymore." pic.twitter.com/Be2NPJfmRf
The new fighter jets will be built in Missouri, which is being celebrated by Republican Senator Eric Schmitt.
Big day for Missouri.— Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) March 21, 2025
Big day for America.
The F-47 next generation fighter that will dominate the skies and protect America will be built in St. Louis.
This has been a big priority for me & for the people of my state and I want to thank President Trunp for his leadership.🇺🇸
