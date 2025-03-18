Israel Is Putting Remaining Hamas Leaders Into the Ground
These Hospitals Want to Know If Parents' Newborns Identify As Transgender
Supreme Court Chief Justice Had This to Say About Trump's Calls for Impeaching...
GOP State Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Classify This Condition As a Mental Illness
Crazed Arsonist Targets Another Tesla Facility
Police Escort DOGE Staffers to Enter Institute of Peace After Standoff
This Is What Trump Had to Say About the Judge Who Tried Stopping...
VIP
Federal Court Reaches Wrong Conclusion on Age Limits for Long Gun Sales
Texas AG Praised for Protecting the Unborn After Arrest of Abortionist
VIP
Flashback: Medical Association Abandoned its Own Guidance Because Trump Agreed With Them
An Alleged Illegal Abortionist Has Been Arrested
IRS Whistleblowers Now Serving As Senior Advisors to Treasury Secretary Bessent
A Navy Warship Was Deployed to the Southern Border
This Could Be the Most Insane 'Trans' Overreach Story Yet
Tipsheet

READ IT: Here's What Trump and Putin Talked About During a Lengthy Phone Call

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | March 18, 2025 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone for nearly two hours Tuesday and the White House has released a read out of the call: 

Advertisement

Today, President Trump and President Putin spoke about the need for peace and a ceasefire in the Ukraine war. Both leaders agreed this conflict needs to end with a lasting peace. They also stressed the need for improved bilateral relations between the United States and Russia.The blood and treasure that both Ukraine and Russia have been spending in this war would be better spent on the needs of their people.
 
This conflict should never have started and should have been ended long ago with sincere and good faith peace efforts. The leaders agreed that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace. These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East. 
 
The leaders spoke broadly about the Middle East as a region of potential cooperation to prevent future conflicts. They further discussed the need to stop proliferation of strategic weapons and will engage with others to ensure the broadest possible application. The two leaders shared the view that Iran should never be in a position to destroy Israel. 
 
The two leaders agreed that a future with an improved bilateral relationship between the United States and Russia has huge upside. This includes enormous economic deals and geopolitical stability when peace has been achieved.

Recommended

Police Escort DOGE Staffers to Enter Institute of Peace After Standoff Jeff Charles
Advertisement

The call comes one week after the Ukrainian government agreed to terms of a potential ceasefire deal in Saudi Arabia. As a result of that cooperation, Trump unfroze military aid and intelligence to the country.  

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Police Escort DOGE Staffers to Enter Institute of Peace After Standoff Jeff Charles
Israel Is Putting Remaining Hamas Leaders Into the Ground Katie Pavlich
Supreme Court Chief Justice Had This to Say About Trump's Calls for Impeaching a Federal Judge Jeff Charles
This Could Be the Most Insane 'Trans' Overreach Story Yet Guy Benson
Top White House Aide Smacking Down a CNN Host Over Illegal Immigration Was Absolute Cinema Matt Vespa
With This Story, Is It Any Wonder Why the AP Is Still Banned From the White House Press Pool? Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Police Escort DOGE Staffers to Enter Institute of Peace After Standoff Jeff Charles
Advertisement