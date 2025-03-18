Israel Is Putting Remaining Hamas Leaders Into the Ground

Hamas and other terrorist leaders remaining in the Gaza Strip are meeting their end as the Israeli Defense Forces continue to pound the area.

"The IDF and ISA are continuing to strike terror targets belonging to the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations across Gaza," the IDF released in a statement Tuesday. "The targets struck over the past few hours include terrorist cells, launch posts, weapons stockpiles, and additional military infrastructure used by these terror organizations to plan and execute attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers."

Advertisement

The IDF launched a new military campaign Monday night after Hamas refused to release remaining hostages, including Americans.

“Hamas could have released hostages to extend the ceasefire but instead chose refusal and war," Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications Brian Hughes released in a statement.

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗚𝗮𝘇𝗮 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗱𝗮𝘆?



❌ Essam al-Da'alis was eliminated. In his role, al-Da'alis served as the Head of the Hamas Government and the most senior figure of authority in Gaza and was responsible for the functioning of… pic.twitter.com/L5C9N347TU — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 18, 2025

Naji Abu Saif, aka Abu Hamza, was killed in an Israeli airstrike today.

---

A blow for PIJ's propaganda apparatus in the war. Saif was effectively the main spokesperson for the group and played an active role in disseminating information.



It's a big win for the Israelis. pic.twitter.com/IYZQ1dAtDx — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) March 18, 2025

BREAKING 🔴



The king of Spades Isam Dealis has officially been eliminated ❌ pic.twitter.com/ZdsOdKYFVL — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 18, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to give an address to his country Tuesday night.