Israel Is Putting Remaining Hamas Leaders Into the Ground

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | March 18, 2025 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana

Hamas and other terrorist leaders remaining in the Gaza Strip are meeting their end as the Israeli Defense Forces continue to pound the area. 

"The IDF and ISA are continuing to strike terror targets belonging to the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations across Gaza," the IDF released in a statement Tuesday. "The targets struck over the past few hours include terrorist cells, launch posts, weapons stockpiles, and additional military infrastructure used by these terror organizations to plan and execute attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers."

The IDF launched a new military campaign Monday night after Hamas refused to release remaining hostages, including Americans. 

“Hamas could have released hostages to extend the ceasefire but instead chose refusal and war," Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications Brian Hughes released in a statement. 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to give an address to his country Tuesday night.

