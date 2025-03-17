Trump to Host First Meeting as Chairman of the Kennedy Center
Is Liz Cheney in Trouble After Biden's Autopen Use?
VIP
CBS News' Margaret Brennan Had Another Tough Day on Face the Nation
DEI-Obsessed Democrats are Doing This on Purpose
Democrats are Big Sad About Losing Shutdown Battle, and They Should Be
Democrat Tears Will Flood the Streets After Seeing Their Latest Approval Ratings
Trump Gives Sneak Preview Into Peace Talks With Putin
Donald Trump Had This to Say About Joe Biden's 'Autopen' Pardons
Don Lemon Defends His Controversial Statement About Black MAGA Republicans
These Are the 26 House Democrats the NRCC Is Targeting to Expand Majority...
Postal Worker Found Guilty of Stealing Millions in Checks From the Mail
It's Official: Construction of the Border Wall Will Resume
Jon Ossoff Looks to Be in Even More Trouble After That Vote Against...
Delicious: AOC Gets Owned on Filibuster Hypocrisy
Tipsheet

It's Official: Dan Bongino Has Been Sworn in at the FBI

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | March 17, 2025 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

It's official. Former Secret Service agent and conservative podcast star Dan Bongino is officially the Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation after being sworn in Monday morning. 

Advertisement

Bongino announced he would depart from his radio program when President Trump announced his appointment in February. 

"I've spent my life in public service, beginning with the NYPD and continuing through my time as a Secret Service agent, working under both Republican and Democrat administrations. I've witnessed firsthand the dedication and sacrifice of the men and women in these agencies who serve with integrity and honor," Bongino released in a statement. "This role is not about politics. It is about professionalism, leadership, and accountability."

"There are dedicated people in the FBI who take their oath to the constitution seriously. They deserve leadership that will back them up, protect their mission, and ensure they can do their jobs," he continued. "My career has always been about service. I'm here to work. I'm here to lead. And I'm here to ensure that America's law enforcement institutions uphold the values and integrity they were built upon...My career has always been about service. I'm here to work. I'm here to lead. And I'm here to ensure that America's law enforcement institutions uphold the values and integrity they were built upon." 

Recommended

Delicious: AOC Gets Owned on Filibuster Hypocrisy Guy Benson
Advertisement

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Delicious: AOC Gets Owned on Filibuster Hypocrisy Guy Benson
Jon Ossoff Looks to Be in Even More Trouble After That Vote Against the CR Rebecca Downs
Is Liz Cheney in Trouble After Biden's Autopen Use? Katie Pavlich
Boot the Ungrateful Foreigners the Hell Out of America Kurt Schlichter
Remember Trump’s Plan to Remove Transgenders From the Military? Well… Madeline Leesman
Bukele Had the Perfect Response to Judge's Attempt to Block Deportation Flights Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Delicious: AOC Gets Owned on Filibuster Hypocrisy Guy Benson
Advertisement