It's Official: Dan Bongino Has Been Sworn in at the FBI

It's official. Former Secret Service agent and conservative podcast star Dan Bongino is officially the Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation after being sworn in Monday morning.

Welcome to the FBI, Deputy Director @dbongino — officially sworn in as of 8:00am this morning 🇺🇸 — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) March 17, 2025

Bongino announced he would depart from his radio program when President Trump announced his appointment in February.

"I've spent my life in public service, beginning with the NYPD and continuing through my time as a Secret Service agent, working under both Republican and Democrat administrations. I've witnessed firsthand the dedication and sacrifice of the men and women in these agencies who serve with integrity and honor," Bongino released in a statement. "This role is not about politics. It is about professionalism, leadership, and accountability."

"There are dedicated people in the FBI who take their oath to the constitution seriously. They deserve leadership that will back them up, protect their mission, and ensure they can do their jobs," he continued. "My career has always been about service. I'm here to work. I'm here to lead. And I'm here to ensure that America's law enforcement institutions uphold the values and integrity they were built upon...My career has always been about service. I'm here to work. I'm here to lead. And I'm here to ensure that America's law enforcement institutions uphold the values and integrity they were built upon."