A Pro-Terrorism Mob Tried to Take Over Trump Tower. Here's What Happened Next.

A group of pro-terrorism agitators invaded Trump Tower in New York City on Thursday in response to the arrest of Syrian national Mahmoud Khalil, who was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement earlier this week after organizing violent riots at Columbia University.

Advertisement





🚨 BREAKING: Unhinged pro-Hamas mobs storm Trump Tower in NYC!



The left is losing their minds over a terrorist sympathizer—while staying dead silent on innocent hostages still held by Hamas.



Their priorities?

DEFEND terrorists.

IGNORE their victims. pic.twitter.com/ImZJONdw9y — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) March 13, 2025

The agitators were quickly removed by New York City Police and arrested. They were detained and hauled away on buses.

"I'm happy to report there were no injuries," a city official on the scene said about officers who responded to the situation.

Protesters have been dragged out of Trump tower by NYPD: pic.twitter.com/ipapcGhAZR — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) March 13, 2025

NYPD arrests pro-Hamas protestors who occupied Trump Tower this afternoon.



The protestors were seen shouting "Free Mahmoud, Free them All!" earlier in support of Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Hamas Palestinian student who organized violent riots at Columbia University and elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/3No6OkZHvU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 13, 2025

Meanwhile, the State Department is moving forward with plans to deport Khalil as pro-terrorism organizations and Democrats come to his defense.