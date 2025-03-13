John Fetterman Doesn't Dig the Schumer Shutdown
Well, That Phrase Gave Away Who's Responsible for the Bomb Threat Against Amy...
School District Pushes Trans Propaganda on 5th Graders, Parents Can't Do Anything About...
Drunken Teacher Exposes Herself at School Board Meeting. You Won't Believe Her Punishment.
Judge Orders Trump to Reinstate Fired Employees, Calls Mass Firings a 'Sham'
This State Mental Health Advisory Board Member Identifies As a Turtle and I...
The ATF Doesn't Want You to Know About Its Gun Surveillance Program. These...
Russia Responds to Trump's Ceasefire Proposal
Trump Is About to Invoke This 18th Century Law to Make a Massive...
VIP
Connecticut Wants to Blame Gun Industry for What Third Parties Do. Again
VIP
Memo to Boston's Mayor: No, Your 'Sanctuary' Policies Aren't 'Safe'
Trump's Foreign Policy Has Dems Throwing a Hissy Fit
Pete Buttigieg Won't Run for U.S. Senate in 2026. What Does That Mean...
Will the CR Pass the Senate After All? Sen. Kennedy Offers His Thoughts.
Tipsheet

A Pro-Terrorism Mob Tried to Take Over Trump Tower. Here's What Happened Next.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | March 13, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

A group of pro-terrorism agitators invaded Trump Tower in New York City on Thursday in response to the arrest of Syrian national Mahmoud Khalil, who was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement earlier this week after organizing violent riots at Columbia University. 

Advertisement


The agitators were quickly removed by New York City Police and arrested. They were detained and hauled away on buses. 

"I'm happy to report there were no injuries," a city official on the scene said about officers who responded to the situation.

Recommended

Well, That Phrase Gave Away Who's Responsible for the Bomb Threat Against Amy Coney Barrett's Family Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Meanwhile, the State Department is moving forward with plans to deport Khalil as pro-terrorism organizations and Democrats come to his defense. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Well, That Phrase Gave Away Who's Responsible for the Bomb Threat Against Amy Coney Barrett's Family Matt Vespa
Drunken Teacher Exposes Herself at School Board Meeting. You Won't Believe Her Punishment. Jeff Charles
Bill Maher Had the Perfect Historical Comparison for Today's 'Woke' Revolutionaries Matt Vespa
Trump Makes His Enemies Insane Kurt Schlichter
Judge Orders Trump to Reinstate Fired Employees, Calls Mass Firings a 'Sham' Jeff Charles
Trump's Foreign Policy Has Dems Throwing a Hissy Fit Mia Cathell

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Well, That Phrase Gave Away Who's Responsible for the Bomb Threat Against Amy Coney Barrett's Family Matt Vespa
Advertisement