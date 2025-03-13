If Dems Want to Be Taken Seriously, Nix This Talking Point Right Now....
Bill Maher Had the Perfect Historical Comparison for Today's 'Woke' Revolutionaries
This State Mental Health Advisory Board Member Identifies as a Turtle and I...
The ATF Doesn't Want You to Know About Its Gun Surveillance Program. These...
Russia Responds to Trump's Ceasefire Proposal
Trump Is About to Invoke This 18th Century Law to Make a Massive...
VIP
You Won’t Believe Which Democrat Is Considering a Presidential Run
VIP
Connecticut Wants to Blame Gun Industry for What Third Parties Do. Again
White House Pulls CDC Director Nomination Hours Before Hearing
'Delete, Delete, Delete': FCC Launches Sweeping Deregulation Initiative
Illinois Dem Wants to Decriminalize Attacks on Police Officers For Those Having Mental...
VIP
Conservative Radio Host Highlights the 'Good News' About Greenland's Election Results
Sen. Kennedy Believes CR Will Pass Senate
Politico's Atrocious Headline
Tipsheet

John Fetterman Doesn't Dig the Schumer Shutdown

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | March 13, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

The United States Congress has until Friday at midnight to fund the federal government before it shuts down. On Tuesday, House Republicans passed a continuing resolution - returning funding levels from last year -- to keep the government open. 

Advertisement

After passing in the House, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer declared Republicans don't have the 60 votes needed to pass the CR in the upper chamber and that Democrats wouldn't be voting to get it across the finish line. 

But Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman isn't impressed with Schumer's strategy and has been consistently against voting to shut down the government -- no matter who is in power. 

Recommended

Bill Maher Had the Perfect Historical Comparison for Today's 'Woke' Revolutionaries Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent weighed in on the saga Thursday morning. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Had the Perfect Historical Comparison for Today's 'Woke' Revolutionaries Matt Vespa
Trump Is About to Invoke This 18th Century Law to Make a Massive Move Against Illegal Immigration Jeff Charles
Trump Makes His Enemies Insane Kurt Schlichter
Sen. Kennedy Believes CR Will Pass Senate Jeremy Frankel
Politico's Atrocious Headline Guy Benson
Russia Responds to Trump's Ceasefire Proposal Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Maher Had the Perfect Historical Comparison for Today's 'Woke' Revolutionaries Matt Vespa
Advertisement