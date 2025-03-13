John Fetterman Doesn't Dig the Schumer Shutdown

The United States Congress has until Friday at midnight to fund the federal government before it shuts down. On Tuesday, House Republicans passed a continuing resolution - returning funding levels from last year -- to keep the government open.

After passing in the House, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer declared Republicans don't have the 60 votes needed to pass the CR in the upper chamber and that Democrats wouldn't be voting to get it across the finish line.

With That Announcement, Schumer and Senate Democrats Are Prepared to Shut Down the Government

https://t.co/bZCqJeSZ0s — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 12, 2025

But Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman isn't impressed with Schumer's strategy and has been consistently against voting to shut down the government -- no matter who is in power.

Shut the government down, plunge the country into chaos, risk a recession



or



Exchange cloture for a 30 day CR that 100% fails.



The House GOP CR will then pass the Senate because it only needs 51 votes.



Total theater is neither honest with constituents nor a winning argument. pic.twitter.com/U2gtVkp6yS — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) March 13, 2025

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent weighed in on the saga Thursday morning.