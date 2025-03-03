Trump to Announce Another Major Investment in American Manufacturing

President Donald Trump is expected to announce a new and major investment in American manufacturing from the White House Monday afternoon, marking yet another economic victory less than two months into his second term.

Advertisement

"Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. intends to invest $100 billion in chip-manufacturing plants in the U.S. over the next four years under a plan expected to be announced later Monday by President Trump, according to people familiar with the matter," the Wall Street Journal reports. "The investment would be used to build out cutting-edge chip-making facilities. Such an expansion would advance a long-pursued U.S. goal to regrow the domestic semiconductor industry after manufacturing fled largely to Asian countries in recent decades."

The news has been confirmed by the White House and Trump will host an event at 1:30 pm et to detail the investment and take questions from the media.

🚨 Trump, Chip Maker TSMC Expected to Announce $100 Billion Investment in U.S. https://t.co/YgG7NmTMxX — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 3, 2025

Since taking office in January, Trump has been able to secure nearly $2 trillion in investments from private companies and foreign governments in the U.S.