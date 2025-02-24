The Biden Administration Turned the EPA Into a Leftist Slush Fund

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin has been at the federal agency for two weeks and is looking through a long list of grants handed out to "climate change orgazinations" during the Biden administration.

His findings are astonishing and show the agency was turned into slush fund for liberal political groups and players.

For example former Georgia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, whose focus is on voter registration and activism, received billions in EPA grants.

DOGE Makes 'Extremely Concerning' Discovery About How Much Taxpayer Money This Abrams-Linked Group Gothttps://t.co/Gi6YqLrohu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 24, 2025

She isn't the only one. A former Biden staffer also got billions in funding despite a lack of evidence she knew how to manage non-profit funds.

SCOOP: The Biden EPA gave a $20M environmental justice grant to a small group run by a member of Biden’s own environmental justice council.



And according to internal agency documents, that official, LaTricea Adams, personally applied for the grant while on the council. pic.twitter.com/wkes6bZQBc — Thomas Catenacci (@ThomasCatenacci) February 24, 2025

And even more examples:

The climate agenda is thoroughly corrupt.



Joe Biden and his administration took billions of taxpayer dollars to enrich themselves and their friends.



These sampling of the revelations from the past week: pic.twitter.com/9PSdNbKatf — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 24, 2025

Zeldin is vowing to end the slush fund and restore respect for taxpayer dollars at the agency.