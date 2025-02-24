Are CIA Officers Plotting Treason in Response to DOGE?
Tipsheet

The Biden Administration Turned the EPA Into a Leftist Slush Fund

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 24, 2025 2:30 PM
Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin has been at the federal agency for two weeks and is looking through a long list of grants handed out to "climate change orgazinations" during the Biden administration. 

His findings are astonishing and show the agency was turned into slush fund for liberal political groups and players. 

For example former Georgia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, whose focus is on voter registration and activism, received billions in EPA grants. 

She isn't the only one. A former Biden staffer also got billions in funding despite a lack of evidence she knew how to manage non-profit funds. 

And even more examples: 

Zeldin is vowing to end the slush fund and restore respect for taxpayer dollars at the agency. 

