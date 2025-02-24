Here's What Bongino Has to Say About His New Job at the FBI

There Was Something Different About Macron's Arrival to the White House
Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 24, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

On Sunday night President Donald Trump announced former NYPD officer and Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino will serve as Deputy FBI Director under Director Kash Patel. 

"Great news for Law Enforcement and American Justice! Dan Bongino, a man of incredible love and passion for our Country, has just been named the next DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE FBI, by the man who will be the best ever Director, Kash Patel," Trump announced on Truth Social Sunday night. "Dan has a Masters Degree in Psychology from C.U.N.Y., and an MBA from Penn State. He was a member of the New York Police Department (New York’s Finest!), a highly respected Special Agent with the United States Secret Service, and is now one of the most successful Podcasters in the Country, something he is willing and prepared to give up in order to serve. Working with our great new United States Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and Director Patel, Fairness, Justice, Law and Order will be brought back to America, and quickly. Congratulations Dan!"

Bongino is weighing in on his new position, saying it's time to "get to work." 

"I've spent my life in public service, beginning with the NYPD and continuing through my time as a Secret Service agent, working under both Republican and Democrat administrations. I've witnessed firsthand the dedication and sacrifice of the men and women in these agencies who serve with integrity and honor," Bongino released in a statement Monday morning. "This role is not about politics. It is about professionalism, leadership, and accountability."

"There are dedicated people in the FBI who take their oath to the constitution seriously. They deserve leadership that will back them up, protect their mission, and ensure they can do their jobs," he continued. "My career has always been about service. I'm here to work. I'm here to lead. And I'm here to ensure that America's law enforcement institutions uphold the values and integrity they were built upon...My career has always been about service. I'm here to work. I'm here to lead. And I'm here to ensure that America's law enforcement institutions uphold the values and integrity they were built upon." 

Director Patel, who was sworn in last week, is welcoming Bongino to the team. 

