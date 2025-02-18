It's RFK Jr.'s First Day at HHS. Here's What He Told the Agency.
Trump Has Already Made a Massive Dent in Illegal Immigration
Judge Tanya Chutkan Just Ruined the Anti-DOGE Crowd's Day
Donald Trump Is About to Strike a Devastating Blow to the Deep State
Embarrassing AP Report on Air Traffic Controllers Proves the White House Wise in...
VIP
This Is Why Mandatory Storage Laws Are a Problem
'You Don’t Realize How Real This Is': Musk Recounts Story About His Experience...
Guess Who's Rushing to Support Those Australian-Islamist Nurses Who Vowed to Murder Israel...
Proposal About Access to X From Swiss Councilor Validates JD Vance's Concerns
Tom Homan Has the Perfect Response to AOC 'Educating' Illegals on How to...
VIP
The DNC Tried Way Too Hard to Go After Trump on Presidents' Day
One Massive Teachers’ Union Is Under Investigation for Antisemitism
Hamas to Return the Bodies of the Remaining Bibas Family Members
60 Minutes' Breathtaking, Envious Celebration of German Government Censorship
Tipsheet

Senator Lee Raises a Key Question About Republicans and DOGE

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 18, 2025 2:15 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency [DOGE] team continue their rampage through federal government agencies across Washington D.C. They're taking aim at waste fraud and abuse at the IRS, Social Security Administration, Pentagon, Department of Education and beyond. 

Advertisement

But Republican Senator Mike Lee is raising a key question about how the swamp became so swampy and why the Grand Old Party went along with it for years. 

"The next time you hear House or Senate Republicans complaining about federal funds being used to fund studies on how cocaine-using, gender-non-conforming crayfish perform on a treadmill, ask them how many times they’ve joined nearly all Democrats to pass spending bills that (1) they never had the chance to read, much less debate or amend, and (2) were opposed by most Republicans," Lee posted on X. 

"The easy, routine passage of such bills—without any meaningful opportunity for debate or modification, and supported by just enough Republican votes to ensure passage—all but ensures the perpetuation of excessive, wasteful spending," Lee continued. "This is a habit that must come to an end if we’re ever going to get federal spending under control. It’s a habit that can’t be blamed entirely on Democrats." 

Recommended

Judge Tanya Chutkan Just Ruined the Anti-DOGE Crowd's Day Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Lee's comments come ahead of a budget deadline for Capitol Hill in March, where there will no doubt be battles over making DOGE cuts permanent. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Judge Tanya Chutkan Just Ruined the Anti-DOGE Crowd's Day Jeff Charles
Guess Who's Rushing to Support Those Australian-Islamist Nurses Who Vowed to Murder Israeli Patients? Guy Benson
Proposal About Access to X From Swiss Councilor Validates JD Vance's Concerns Rebecca Downs
Donald Trump Is About to Strike a Devastating Blow to the Deep State Jeff Charles
Embarrassing AP Report on Air Traffic Controllers Proves the White House Wise in Barring the Outlet Brad Slager
It's RFK Jr.'s First Day at HHS. Here's What He Told the Agency. Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Judge Tanya Chutkan Just Ruined the Anti-DOGE Crowd's Day Jeff Charles
Advertisement