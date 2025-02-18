Senator Lee Raises a Key Question About Republicans and DOGE

Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency [DOGE] team continue their rampage through federal government agencies across Washington D.C. They're taking aim at waste fraud and abuse at the IRS, Social Security Administration, Pentagon, Department of Education and beyond.

Elon Musk Exposes Shocking Discovery: Millions in Social Security Database Listed as 100-159 Years Old

But Republican Senator Mike Lee is raising a key question about how the swamp became so swampy and why the Grand Old Party went along with it for years.

"The next time you hear House or Senate Republicans complaining about federal funds being used to fund studies on how cocaine-using, gender-non-conforming crayfish perform on a treadmill, ask them how many times they’ve joined nearly all Democrats to pass spending bills that (1) they never had the chance to read, much less debate or amend, and (2) were opposed by most Republicans," Lee posted on X.

"The easy, routine passage of such bills—without any meaningful opportunity for debate or modification, and supported by just enough Republican votes to ensure passage—all but ensures the perpetuation of excessive, wasteful spending," Lee continued. "This is a habit that must come to an end if we’re ever going to get federal spending under control. It’s a habit that can’t be blamed entirely on Democrats."

Lee's comments come ahead of a budget deadline for Capitol Hill in March, where there will no doubt be battles over making DOGE cuts permanent.