Tom Homan Just Found a New Use For Rikers Island

Border Czar Tom Homan was in New York City Thursday for talks with Mayor Eric Adams about how Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and other federal law enforcement can work in the city to remove violent criminal aliens.

The meeting was fruitful and Rikers Island, the area's famous prison, has a new use.

“Today, I met with ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan and local federal law enforcement officials to discuss how we can work together to remove violent migrant gangs from our city. We are now working on implementing an executive order that will reestablish the ability for ICE agents to operate on Rikers Island — as was the case for 20 years — but now, instead, ICE agents would specifically be focused on assisting the correctional intelligence bureau in their criminal investigations, in particular those focused on violent criminals and gangs," Adams released in a statement after the meeting. "We also discussed ways to embed more NYPD detectives into federal task forces, focusing on these violent gangs and criminal activity. Keeping the 8.3 million New Yorkers who call our city home safe is — and will always remain — our administration’s North Star.”

Meanwhile, ICE, DEA and ATF agents have been getting to work and arresting gang members in the Big Apple and surrounding burrows.