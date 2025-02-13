This Abraham Accords Country Is Open to Trump's Gaza Plan

Just two weeks after President Donald Trump announced the United States will take over the Gaza Strip and relocate two million Palestinians to neighboring Arab countries, drawing pushback from Jordan and Egypt, the United Arab Emirates is seriously considering his plan -- especially given there are no viable alternatives.

"At the end of the day we're all in the solution seeking business, we just don't know where it's going to land yet," UAE Ambassador to the U.S. Yousef Al Otaiba said Wednesday at the World Goverments Summit. "I don't see an alternative to what's being proposed. I really don't."

The United Arab Emirates are part of the historic Abraham Accords, a major Middle East peace agreement signed at the White House in September 2020.

On Tuesday King Abdullah of Jordan visited President Trump at the White House, where they discussed the Kingdom taking in Palestinians from Gaza.

"If Egypt and Jordan refuse to accept Palestinians, I may stop aid to them," Trump said ahead of the visit.

President Sisi of Egypt is expected at the White House in the coming weeks for similar talks.