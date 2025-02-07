VIP
The Government Grift Is Ending
Get Ready for DOGE at the Pentagon

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 07, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Elon Musk and his DOGE team are rampaging through Washington D.C., exposing waste, corruption and abuse. Proponents of small government and American taxpayers are thrilled. 

This week DOGE blew through the United States Agency for International Development, exposing the abuse of taxpayer dollars sent overseas. The agency has been shuttered. 

The Department of Education is next on the chopping block and then, the Pentagon is set to welcome DOGE with open arms. 

"We're talking about trillions of dollars. Trillions of dollars being absolutely wasted and perhaps illegally,” Trump said during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the White House Friday afternoon. 

During a town hall at the Pentagon Friday, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth vowed to clean up the military behemoth and pass an audit within four years. The Pentagon has failed seven audits in row. 

“They [American taxpayers] deserve to know where their $850 billion dollars go, how it’s spent, and make sure it’s spent wisely," Hegseth said. "We are going to focus heavily to ensure that at a bare minimum, by the end of four years, the Pentagon passes a clean audit."

"I believe we are accountable for every dollar we spend and every dollar of waste we find, or redundancy is a dollar we can invest somewhere else," he continued. 

Hegseth also made that promise during his confirmation hearing in January. 

