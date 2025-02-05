It's Official: Pam Bondi Is in Charge of DOJ

Pam Bondi was officially sworn in as the 87th Attorney General of the United States Wednesday morning from the Oval Office.
"I know I'm supposed to say 'she's going to be totally impartial with respect to Democrats' and I think she will be as impartial as a person can be," Trump said.
BREAKING: Pam Bondi SWORN IN as Attorney General! pic.twitter.com/ELF0hZjQBU— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 5, 2025
Bondi was sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas and was joined by her husband .
Bondi was confirmed by the U.S. Senate Tuesday evening 54-46, with Democratic Senator John Fetterman voting in her favor.
"Congratulations to our wonderful and very talented United States Attorney General, Pam Bondi, who gets sworn in today amid tremendous support, and the respect of ALL! I know Pam well, it was an honor to appoint her, and my prediction is that she will go down as one of the best and most consequential Attorney Generals in the history of our Country. Congratulations Pam, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump posted on Truth Social after the vote.
The confirmation of Pam Bondi wasn’t about qualifications—it was about politics. Only one Democrat, Fetterman, voted for her. Despicable. She's eminently qualified, proving this is all about politics with Democrats right now. pic.twitter.com/Mfa9cBNddq— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 5, 2025
During her confirmation hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Bondi vowed to depoliticize the Department of Justice and get back to basics on fighting crime.
Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi:— The American Conservative (@amconmag) January 15, 2025
“My overriding objective is to return the DOJ to its core mission of keeping Americans safe and vigorously prosecuting criminals. That includes getting back to basics -- gangs, terrorists, drugs, cartels, our border..."pic.twitter.com/d0LnjraWO2
