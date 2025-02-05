Trump Issues a New Warning About Remaining Hostages
It's Official: Pam Bondi Is in Charge of DOJ

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 05, 2025 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Pam Bondi was officially sworn in as the 87th Attorney General of the United States Wednesday morning from the Oval Office. 

"I know I'm supposed to say 'she's going to be totally impartial with respect to Democrats' and I think she will be as impartial as a person can be," Trump said. 

Bondi was sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas and was joined by her husband . 

Bondi was confirmed by the U.S. Senate Tuesday evening 54-46, with Democratic Senator John Fetterman voting in her favor. 

"Congratulations to our wonderful and very talented United States Attorney General, Pam Bondi, who gets sworn in today amid tremendous support, and the respect of ALL! I know Pam well, it was an honor to appoint her, and my prediction is that she will go down as one of the best and most consequential Attorney Generals in the history of our Country. Congratulations Pam, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump posted on Truth Social after the vote.

During her confirmation hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Bondi vowed to depoliticize the Department of Justice and get back to basics on fighting crime.  

