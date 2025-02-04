Why Trump Hosting Netanyahu at the White House Is Significant

President Donald Trump will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House Tuesday. The two leaders will hold a series of meetings and participate in a joint press conference with reporters.

Netanyahu is the first world leader Trump will see in the Oval Office since starting his second term on January 20, 2025. That significance was outlined by Netanyahu upon departure for the United States.

"The fact that this would be President Trump’s first meeting with a foreign leader since his inauguration is telling. I think it’s a testimony to the strength of the Israeli-American alliance. It’s also a testimony to the strength of our personal friendship," Netanyahu posted on X. "That friendship and that cooperation has already yielded important results for Israel and the Middle East, including the historic Abraham Accords that President Trump led and which brought four historic peace treaties between Israel and its Arab neighbors."

"In this meeting we’ll deal with important issues, critical issues facing Israel and our region: victory over Hamas, achieving the release of all our hostages and dealing with the Iranian terror axis in all its components—an axis that threatens the peace of Israel, the Middle East and the entire world," he continued. "The decisions we made in the war have already changed the face of the Middle East. Our decisions and the courage of our soldiers have redrawn the map. But I believe that working closely with President Trump, we can redraw it even further and for the better. I believe that we can strengthen security, broaden the circle of peace and achieve a remarkable era of peace through strength."

I'm leaving for a very important meeting with @realDonaldTrump in Washington.



The fact that this would be President Trump’s first meeting with a foreign leader since his inauguration is telling.



— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) February 2, 2025

Ahead of Netanyahu's visit, Trump started pressuring Jordan and Egypt to take Palestinians in the Gaza Strip into their countries as the U.S. and Israel get the security situation under control.

"You're talking about a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing. You know, over the century, it's had many, many conflicts. And I don't know, something has to happen," Trump told reporters onboard Air Force One.

President Donald Trump on Egypt and Jordan refusing to take in Palestinians from Gaza:



"They will do it. They're gonna do it."



pic.twitter.com/JJv8DB1bxk — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) January 30, 2025

Before the meeting, which takes place at 4 p.m. et, Trump will watch a 48-minute long video compilation of the October 7 Hamas terror attack. The footage is taken from security cameras and from cameras Hamas terrorists proudly wore while they slaughtered and kidnapped Israeli and American civilians. Dozens of hostages are still being held in the Gaza Strip.

Iran, normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia, an expansion of the Abraham Accords, new technology and much more are expected to be discussed.