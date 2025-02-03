BREAKING: Did Trudeau Cave on Tariffs?

Tariffs placed on Canadian goods by President Donald Trump have been halted after a series of phone calls Monday with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"Canada has agreed to ensure we have a secure Northern Border, and to finally end the deadly scourge of drugs like Fentanyl that have been pouring into our Country, killing hundreds of thousands of Americans, while destroying their families and communities all across our Country," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"Canada will implement their $1.3 Billion Border plan, and as per Prime Minister Trudeau, will be, “reinforcing the Border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl. Nearly 10,000 frontline personnel are, and will be, working on protecting the Border. In addition, Canada is making new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar, we will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the Border, launch a Canada-U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering. I have also signed a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl, and we will be backing it with $200 million," Trump continued. "As President, it is my responsibility to ensure the safety of ALL Americans, and I am doing just that. I am very pleased with this initial outcome, and the Tariffs announced on Saturday will be paused for a 30 day period to see whether or not a final Economic deal with Canada can be structured. FAIRNESS FOR ALL!"

The news comes just hours after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum agreed to a number of border security and trafficking prevention measures in exchange for a 30 day delay on new tariffs.

"We had a good conversation with President Trump with great respect for our relationship and sovereignty; we reached a series of agreements. 1. Mexico will immediately reinforce the northern border with 10,000 members of the National Guard to prevent drug trafficking from Mexico to the United States, particularly fentanyl. 2. The United States is committed to working to prevent the trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico. 3. Our teams will begin working today on two fronts: security and trade. 4. They are pausing tariffs for one month from now," Sheinbaum posted on X.

Meanwhile, a 10 percent tariff on China is still expected to go into effect.