The Hostage Deal Moves to a New Stage
VIP
A Message to Young Men Trying to Get Ahead
Mazie Hirono, Where Did This Question Come From?
CNN's Latest Segment on the LAFD Cuts Is One Massive Ad for Recalling...
Washington Post Cartoonist Who Depicted Trump As a Sexual Predator Busted for Child...
Here's Where You Can Shut Off Merrick Garland's Goodbye Video
Gay Couples Reportedly Rushing to Get Married Before Donald Trump Takes Office
Supreme Court Issues Ruling on TikTok Ban. Here's What Could Happen Next.
Nancy Pelosi Is Skipping Trump's Inauguration
Gavin Newsom Now Getting Into It With Speaker Johnson
FBI Makes Telling Move Ahead of Trump's Presidency
Did You Catch This Tense Exchange Between Bernie Sanders and Scott Bessent?
A New Year Brings New Hope for Valuing — and Protecting — Life
Entropy on the Right
Tipsheet

Biden Hands Out Thousands More Commutations

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 17, 2025 9:30 AM
Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

Early Friday morning in the final hours of his tenure in the White House, President Joe Biden handed down thousands of commutations. 

"Today, I am commuting the sentences of nearly 2,500 people convicted of non-violent drug offenses who are serving disproportionately long sentences compared to the sentences they would receive today under current law, policy, and practice. With this action, I have now issued more individual pardons and commutations than any president in U.S. history," Biden released in a statement. 

Advertisement

"Today’s clemency action provides relief for individuals who received lengthy sentences based on discredited distinctions between crack and powder cocaine, as well as outdated sentencing enhancements for drug crimes. As Congress recognized through the Fair Sentencing Act and the First Step Act, it is time that we equalize these sentencing disparities," he continued. "This action is an important step toward righting historic wrongs, correcting sentencing disparities, and providing deserving individuals the opportunity to return to their families and communities after spending far too much time behind bars. I am proud of my record on clemency and will continue to review additional commutations and pardons."

Notably, the First Step Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump in 2018. 

Biden's latest round of commutations comes two weeks after he took dozens of federal inmates off of death row. That move included child rapists and murderers

Recommended

Supreme Court Issues Ruling on TikTok Ban. Here's What Could Happen Next. Jeff Charles
Advertisement

In early December Biden issued a broad pardon for his son, covering a decade, after repeatedly vowing never to do so. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Supreme Court Issues Ruling on TikTok Ban. Here's What Could Happen Next. Jeff Charles
Mazie Hirono, Where Did This Question Come From? Matt Vespa
Trump's CIA Pick Couldn't Let This Opportunity to Roast Adam Schiff Slip Away Matt Vespa
Did You Catch This Tense Exchange Between Bernie Sanders and Scott Bessent? Madeline Leesman
FBI Makes Telling Move Ahead of Trump's Presidency Madeline Leesman
Democrats Are Terrified of Kash Patel Leading the FBI. Perhaps They Should Be. Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Supreme Court Issues Ruling on TikTok Ban. Here's What Could Happen Next. Jeff Charles
Advertisement